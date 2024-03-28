Courtney Dyan Kistner Ellifritz (July 26, 1985 – March 22, 2024)

Courtney Dyan Kistner Ellifritz passed away Friday, March 22, 2024 at her home in Rock Springs after losing a battle with cancer. She was born on July 26, 1985 in Russellville, Arkansas to Janice Kistner and James Harwood.

Courtney attended school in Arkansas where she was in the graduating class of 2003. She later moved to Wyoming at age 21 and worked as a bartender. She loves her fur baby, playing bingo, pool, camping, traveling and taking trips to South Dakota. She loved the Arkansas Razorbacks, Wyoming Cowboys, and the Dallas Cowboys.

She married Kade Ellifritz on August 11, 2020. Courtney loved to be with friends and take Harley rides with Kade.

Her grandmother Edith Thompson was such an inspiration in her life.

Courtney is survived by her Husband Kade, brother, Justin (Marrissa) Kistner, in-laws Becky and Lloyd McNeel, Luke (Kristen) Ellifritz, Britni McDonald nieces and nephews; Clare, Ridge, Danny, Basin, Geroge, Emma, Weston, Matthew, Katrina, and Issac.

She is preceded in death by her mom Janice, and grandparents.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. at the Blackburn Vernal Mortuary, with a viewing starting at 1 p.m.

Burial will be in the Vernal Memorial Park.