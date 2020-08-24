COVID-19 Grant Opportunities Available for WWCC Students

You can still move forward with your Western Wyoming Community College education and career training thanks to a new Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund.

Congress allocated $1.25 billion to Wyoming as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and the state legislature passed new laws guiding how that money can be spent including towards helping those that can benefit the most from further job training or college education.

CARES Wyoming Adult Grant: If you are between the ages of 25 and 64, and are unemployed or underemployed as a result of circumstances related to COVID-19, you may eligible for a grant to help pay for your education. CARES Wyoming College Grant: If you are a student impacted by circumstances related to COVID-19, you may be eligible for financial assistance to help pay for housing and meals through the CARES Wyoming College Grant.

Wyoming’s community colleges and the University of Wyoming are spread throughout the state and available to help you explore the many opportunities they have to offer but act soon.

CARES Act funding has to be allocated before December 31, 2020.

Act fast as classes are beginning soon!

More Information

CARES Wyoming Adult Grant:

For those Wyoming residents ages 25-64 that are unemployed or underemployed as a result of circumstances related to COVID-19.

This aid will fill gaps in funding after other available funding is used, including PELL and other sources of financial aid that do not cover the full cost of attendance.

This aid will allow a student to cover costs related to the total cost of attendance, which includes tuition and mandatory student fees, course fees, transportation, housing, sustenance, books, and child care.

Funding is permitted for credit certificate or degree programs enrolled in courses starting before December 31, 2020.

Grants are limited to no more than $2500 per student up to the total cost of attendance for full-time attendance for fall 2020.

CARES Wyoming College Grant:

For in-state or out-of-state U.S. citizens who are current or new students.

This aid will fill gaps in funding after other available funding is used, including PELL and other sources of financial aid that do not cover the full cost of attendance.

Full-time students will receive funding toward housing and meals for fall semester, while part-time students will receive a prorated amount according to the number of enrolled credit hours.

Funding is permitted for credit certificate or degree programs enrolled in courses starting before December 31, 2020.