COVID-19 Update May 11, 2020: Much Remains Unknown About COVID-19 Immunity

SweetwaterNOW is committed to bringing you the latest news and happenings during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Current Antibody Tests Won’t Reveal if Someone is Immune to COVID-19 ➤

If residents are looking for COVID-19 Coronavirus immunity answers, the current antibody test won’t provide that information, according to Sweetwater County Public Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon.

13th COVID-19 Case Found in Sweetwater County ➤

The 13th COVID-19 case in Sweetwater County was discovered on Monday morning.

Latest COVID-19 Stats ➤

Here are your latest COVID-19 stats from the state.

