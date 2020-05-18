#CELEBRATE2020 Monday, May 18, 2020

COVID-19 Update May 18, 2020: Three More Deaths Recorded

COVID-19 Update May 18, 2020: Three More Deaths Recorded

SUBSCRIBE – Don’t miss out on COVID-19 daily updates: Apple | Spotify | Google

SweetwaterNOW is committed to bringing you the latest news and happenings during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. With many headlines being published daily, we’ve created a Monday-Friday COVID-19 podcast on The Local307 Podcast Network along with this post which will be published every evening.

LISTEN TO THE UPDATE HERE:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and many other podcast platforms.

Wyoming Has 10 Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths ➤

On Monday, the number of Wyoming deaths rose to 10.

Latest COVID-19 Stats ➤

Here are your latest COVID-19 stats from the state.

Brought to you in partnership with:

The COVID-19 Daily Update is made possible by AAA Insurance Agent, Randy McConnell. If you’d like to advertise your business on a platform where you’ll be seen, let us know! Send an email to sales@sweetwaternow.com

Related Articles

Experience the Beauty and Thrill of Killpecker Sand Dunes

Experience the Beauty and Thrill of Killpecker Sand Dunes

Green River Considers Entering into an Agreement for Stormwater System Improvements

Green River Considers Entering into an Agreement for Stormwater System Improvements

Sweetwater County Commissioners to Discuss Election Directives from State

Sweetwater County Commissioners to Discuss Election Directives from State

Wyoming COVID-19 Update: Positive Cases Increase to 577, 504 Recovered, 10 Confirmed Deaths

Wyoming COVID-19 Update: Positive Cases Increase to 577, 504 Recovered, 10 Confirmed Deaths