COVID-19 Update May 27, 2020: Major Rodeos Canceled; Washakie County Woman Dies

Older Woman Dies From COVID-19 in Washakie County ➤

The 14th Wyoming COVID-19 related death was reported on Wednesday afternoon.

Six of the State’s Largest Rodeos Canceled ➤

Governor Mark Gordon expressed his disappointment in large rodeo cancellation during his press conference.

Rock Springs Man Contracts COVID-19; Becomes 18th Case in Sweetwater County ➤

An older Rock Springs man became Sweetwater County’s 18th COVID-19 case on Wednesday.

Latest COVID-19 Stats ➤

Here are your latest COVID-19 stats from the state.

