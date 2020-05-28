COVID-19 Update May 28, 2020: Third Straight Day With a Reported Death

SweetwaterNOW is committed to bringing you the latest news and happenings during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. With many headlines being published daily, we’ve created a Monday-Friday COVID-19 podcast on The Local307 Podcast Network along with this post which will be published every evening.

Casper Man Dies from COVID-19 Complications ➤

The 15th Wyoming COVID-19 related death was reported on Thursday afternoon.

Latest COVID-19 Stats ➤

Here are your latest COVID-19 stats from the state.

