Cow Country Rodeo Returns to Flaming Gorge with Two Nights of Rodeo, Live Music, and Western Tradition

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of rodeo action as the Cow Country Rodeo returns to Daggett County on July 10 & 11, bringing two nights of western excitement to the beautiful Flaming Gorge area.

July 10th and 11th

Daggett County

Each evening begins at 7:30 p.m., where top cowboys and cowgirls will compete in classic rodeo events featuring stock from Broken Heart Rodeo Company. From bull riding and barrel racing to bronc riding and roping, fans can expect nonstop action under the arena lights.

Friday, July 10 – Patriot Night

Kick off the weekend by celebrating America with Patriot Night.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

After the rodeo, stick around for a live concert by Tris Munsick & The Innocents. Best of all, your rodeo ticket includes admission to the concert, making Friday one of the biggest nights of the summer.

Saturday, July 11 – Outlaws Relived

Saturday brings Outlaws Relived, a night inspired by the Wild West. Enjoy western-themed fun, rodeo competition, and an evening celebrating cowboy heritage and frontier history.

Fun for the Whole Family

Cow Country Rodeo is more than just rodeo competition. Bring the family and enjoy:

Professional rodeo action

Famous rodeo burgers and great food

Cold drinks

Family-friendly activities

Beautiful Flaming Gorge scenery

Live music Friday night

Whether you’re a lifelong rodeo fan or looking for a fun summer event, Cow Country Rodeo offers something for everyone.

Ticket Information

Pre-Sale

Adults: $14

Youth: $7

At the Gate

Adults: $18

Youth: $10

Save by purchasing your tickets early and reserve your spot for one of the region’s premier summer rodeos.

🎟️ Get your tickets here:



Come cheer on your favorite cowboys and cowgirls, enjoy great food, experience live music, and make lasting memories at Cow Country Rodeo this July.

Thanks to our major sponsors:

Daggett County Tourism, Tanner Mechanical, Whisler Chevrolet , The Pinnacle @ Flaming Gorge & L4 Development