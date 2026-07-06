Cow Country Rodeo Returns to Flaming Gorge with Two Nights of Rodeo, Live Music, and Western Tradition

Cow Country Rodeo Returns to Flaming Gorge with Two Nights of Rodeo, Live Music, and Western Tradition

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of rodeo action as the Cow Country Rodeo returns to Daggett County on July 10 & 11, bringing two nights of western excitement to the beautiful Flaming Gorge area.

July 10th and 11th
Daggett County

Each evening begins at 7:30 p.m., where top cowboys and cowgirls will compete in classic rodeo events featuring stock from Broken Heart Rodeo Company. From bull riding and barrel racing to bronc riding and roping, fans can expect nonstop action under the arena lights.

Friday, July 10 – Patriot Night

Kick off the weekend by celebrating America with Patriot Night.

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After the rodeo, stick around for a live concert by Tris Munsick & The Innocents. Best of all, your rodeo ticket includes admission to the concert, making Friday one of the biggest nights of the summer.

Saturday, July 11 – Outlaws Relived

Saturday brings Outlaws Relived, a night inspired by the Wild West. Enjoy western-themed fun, rodeo competition, and an evening celebrating cowboy heritage and frontier history.

Fun for the Whole Family

Cow Country Rodeo is more than just rodeo competition. Bring the family and enjoy:

  • Professional rodeo action
  • Famous rodeo burgers and great food
  • Cold drinks
  • Family-friendly activities
  • Beautiful Flaming Gorge scenery
  • Live music Friday night

Whether you’re a lifelong rodeo fan or looking for a fun summer event, Cow Country Rodeo offers something for everyone.

Ticket Information

Pre-Sale

  • Adults: $14
  • Youth: $7

At the Gate

  • Adults: $18
  • Youth: $10

Save by purchasing your tickets early and reserve your spot for one of the region’s premier summer rodeos.

🎟️ Get your tickets here:

HERE

Come cheer on your favorite cowboys and cowgirls, enjoy great food, experience live music, and make lasting memories at Cow Country Rodeo this July.

Thanks to our major sponsors:
Daggett County Tourism, Tanner Mechanical,  Whisler Chevrolet , The Pinnacle @ Flaming Gorge &  L4 Development

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-875-6666 or send us a message.

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