Cow Country Rodeo Returns to Flaming Gorge with Two Nights of Rodeo, Live Music, and Western Tradition

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of rodeo action as the Cow Country Rodeo returns to Daggett County on July 10 & 11, bringing two nights of western excitement to the beautiful Flaming Gorge area.
July 10th and 11th
Daggett County
Each evening begins at 7:30 p.m., where top cowboys and cowgirls will compete in classic rodeo events featuring stock from Broken Heart Rodeo Company. From bull riding and barrel racing to bronc riding and roping, fans can expect nonstop action under the arena lights.
Friday, July 10 – Patriot Night
Kick off the weekend by celebrating America with Patriot Night.
After the rodeo, stick around for a live concert by Tris Munsick & The Innocents. Best of all, your rodeo ticket includes admission to the concert, making Friday one of the biggest nights of the summer.
Saturday, July 11 – Outlaws Relived
Saturday brings Outlaws Relived, a night inspired by the Wild West. Enjoy western-themed fun, rodeo competition, and an evening celebrating cowboy heritage and frontier history.
Fun for the Whole Family
Cow Country Rodeo is more than just rodeo competition. Bring the family and enjoy:
- Professional rodeo action
- Famous rodeo burgers and great food
- Cold drinks
- Family-friendly activities
- Beautiful Flaming Gorge scenery
- Live music Friday night
Whether you’re a lifelong rodeo fan or looking for a fun summer event, Cow Country Rodeo offers something for everyone.
Ticket Information
Pre-Sale
- Adults: $14
- Youth: $7
At the Gate
- Adults: $18
- Youth: $10
Save by purchasing your tickets early and reserve your spot for one of the region’s premier summer rodeos.
🎟️ Get your tickets here:
Come cheer on your favorite cowboys and cowgirls, enjoy great food, experience live music, and make lasting memories at Cow Country Rodeo this July.