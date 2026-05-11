Cowan Announces Reelection Campaign for Treasurer’s Office

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County Treasurer Mark Cowan wants to stay in the treasurer’s office for another four years.

Cowan announced his reelection bid Monday, saying he has a strong record of conservative leadership, fiscal responsibility, and improved public service.

“Over the past three years, we have focused on delivering efficient, accessible, and responsible government for the people of Sweetwater County,” Cowan said. “I am proud of what we’ve accomplished and the direction we are heading.”

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During his first term in office, Cowen said he opened a renewals office in Rock Springs to improve access to services his office offers, as well as increased interest revenue for the county through prudent financial management, and streamlined online vehicle registration renewals for better convenience.

Cowan said he also has worked with the Wyoming Legislature to establish a 30-day grace period for vehicle registration renewals, enabling 24/7 online processing, eliminating sales tax on vehicle transfers between family members, and helped advance the creation of a statewide computer system for county treasurers.

“I look forward to continuing to provide leadership to the outstanding team we’ve built in the Treasurer’s Office and building on the progress we’ve made,” Cowan said.

Cowan said he’s focused on continued expansion of services and working to modernize the office to better serve residents. He said conservative principles will continue to guide his work, ensuring taxpayer funds are managed responsibly while his office delivers high-quality services to the county.