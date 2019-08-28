Cowboy Cross Country Ranked 16th in USTFCCCA National Preseason Poll

LARAMIE– The Wyoming Cowboy cross country team is ranked No. 16 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCCA) preseason coaches’ poll, it was announced Tuesday. It is the first time in program history the Cowboys have been ranked in the preseason poll.

“It’s great for these guys to get some acknowledgement in the preseason polls,” said head coach Scott Dahlberg. “Our goals are to continue from last year, keep progressing and hopefully finish higher than last year. With that being said, we have to keep a similar identity, and we need to stay in the process and make sure we’re not resting on our laurels, but also stay hungry. Right now, I think this is a good place to be.”

The Cowboys return four of their top five finishers from last year’s national championships, where the squad placed 12th. The four returners include 2018 Mountain West individual champion Paul Roberts, as well as all-region performers Christopher Henry and Harry Ewing. Daniel Hintz brings back national championship meet experience to the Cowboys, as well.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wyoming is the highest ranked Mountain West team in the preseason poll, edging Colorado State (No. 17), Air Force (No. 27) and Boise State (No. 30).

Last season, the Cowboys were ranked in the final three polls of the season, their first ever appearances in the rankings at any point in a season. They were ranked as high as No. 13 before ending the season 12th at the NCAA National Championships.

In other non-official preseason polls, the Cowboys were ranked 13th by The Stride Report and 20th by FloTrack.

The Wyoming cross country teams kick off the 2019 season at the Wyoming Invite in Cheyenne on Friday, Sept. 6 at the Little America Golf Course.

Fans can also participate in the annual Always a Cowboy run/walk on Saturday, Sept. 7 in Laramie at 9 a.m. The race will be on the cross country trails behind Jacoby Golf Course. Registration is $20 and covers race entry and a t-shirt. The remaining money will be placed into an account that will be utilized to enhance the “Wyoming 8 Memorial” at the south end of the athletics fieldhouse.