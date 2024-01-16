Cowboy Draw Winning Ticket Purchased at Green River Maverik

GREEN RIVER — If you purchased a Cowboy Draw ticket in Green River at Maverik on Uinta Drive, you could be $890,559 richer.

WyoLotto drew the first Cowboy Draw winner of 2024 on Monday. According to Robin Medina, WyoLotto COO, the winner is yet to come forward with their winning ticket.

WyoLotto wrote in a Facebook post Monday, “There’s a new winner in Wyoming… is it YOU? If you bought a Cowboy Draw ticket in Green River at the Maverik on Uinta Drive then you might want to check those tickets NOW!”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

According to the Cowboy Draw website, the winning numbers are 16, 21, 33, 36 and 45.

“We are very excited for our first 2024 Cowboy Draw jackpot winner from Monday’s draw. What a great way to start the New Year for one of our lucky players,” Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO said.

If it’s your ticket, call the WyoLotto headquarters at 307-432-9300.

This is not the first time a WyoLotto ticket purchased in Green River resulted in a big payday. In May 2016, Green River’s Eddie Salas won $1,342,013 from a Cowboy Draw ticket he purchased at the Exxon located on Flaming Gorge Way.

Two Cowboy Draw jackpot tickets have also been purchased in Rock Springs, including one for $1,106,658 and another for $2,251,267.

Another Green River resident Paul Miller won $22,000 playing 2by2. Miller bought the winning ticket at the Maverik in May 2021. In January 2016, Wesley and Gail Heikkinen, also from Green River, won $50,000 on a Powerball ticket they purchased at the Loaf n’ Jug on Flaming Gorge Way, after choosing numbers based on their birthdays.

Additionally, according to WyoLotto’s website, a lucky winner in 2017 took home $100,000 from a Powerball ticket bought in Green River. Another individual won $50,000 in the Powerball from a ticket bought in 2022 in Green River.