Cowboy Football Adds Seven Transfers Ahead of 2025 Season

LARAMIE — Wyoming head football coach Jay Sawvel announced Thursday the addition of seven transfers for the 2025 season, bringing new depth and experience to the Cowboys’ roster across all three phases of the game.

“We needed to augment the current roster that we have in certain ways to maximize the competition and depth of our team, and we feel like over the last ten days we have been able to do that,” Sawvel said. “We got additions in key areas with the addition of two running backs and two defensive ends. We aren’t done yet, as we will continue to look for additions in certain areas.”

Special Teams

One of the most decorated additions is Bart Edmiston Jr., a junior college punter from Jones College in Mississippi. The Ocean Springs native averaged 44.7 yards per punt on 89 attempts, landing 45 inside the 20-yard line and booming 28 punts of 50 yards or more. Edmiston earned NJCAA All-America, All-Region, and All-Conference honors.

Edmiston, a 6-foot, 200-pound junior, was a 6A All-State selection at Ocean Springs High School. He comes from a family of Florida Gators, as his father, Bart Sr., was an All-SEC kicker on the 1996 national championship team, and his grandfather also played for UF.

Defense

Wyoming’s defensive line will be boosted by Peter Eyabi, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound defensive end who transferred from Riverside City College. A San Diego native and former Washington State signee, Eyabi recorded 11.5 sacks and 54 tackles in 12 games in 2024, finishing with 5.5 sacks over his final five games.

Joining him up front is Chisom Ifeanyi, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end who comes from Florida Atlantic after starting his career at Shippensburg University. Last season, Ifeanyi made 22 tackles, including five for loss and 3.5 sacks in 12 games. He had 12.5 career sacks entering the 2025 season.

At linebacker, the Cowboys added Enock Sibomana (pronounced EE-knock see-boe-MAH-nuh) from North Dakota State. The 5-foot-11, 206-pound Fargo native helped the Bison win the FCS National Championship in 2024, tying for second on the team with 56 total tackles and adding 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Offense

The running back room adds two new names: Damashja Harris from North Texas and Max White from Iowa.

Harris, a 6-foot-4, 224-pound back from Tallahassee, played three games in 2024 before suffering a season-ending injury. In limited action, he rushed for 193 yards on just 22 carries, including 142 yards against Stephen F. Austin. He previously starred at Lamar University, where he was named 2023 Dave Campbell’s All-Texas Specialist of the Year and earned First Team All-Southland Conference honors as a kick returner.

White, a 5-foot-10, 207-pound senior from Cedar Rapids, played in all 13 games for Iowa last season. He earned the Brett Greenwood Award and rushed for 35 yards on six carries while contributing in the return game. He appeared in 14 games in 2023 and scored a touchdown against Western Michigan. White was an All-State selection at Kennedy High School, where he rushed for 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior.

In the receiving corps, Wyoming adds size and experience in Michael Fitzgerald II, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound wideout from Central Missouri. The Atlanta native tallied 55 catches for 835 yards and eight touchdowns in 22 games over two seasons with the Mules. Before Central Missouri, Fitzgerald spent time at UMass.

Out of Roswell High School in Georgia, Fitzgerald was a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and played in the Georgia vs. Florida All-Star Game.

With the transfer portal still active, Sawvel said the Cowboys may not be done adding to the roster just yet.

