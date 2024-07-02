Cowboy Football Announces New Television Agreement

LARAMIE – TNT Sports and the Mountain West Conference have signed a multi-year agreement to air a full slate of live college football games exclusively on truTV and Max, previously known as HBO Max, beginning this season. The inaugural season will feature 14 Mountain West college football games.

The additional broadcast slate will supplement the MW’s previously announced 49-game national television package on CBS Television Network, CBS Sports Network, FOX, and FOX Networks.

Wyoming’s home opener against Idaho on Saturday, Sept. 7, will kick off at 1:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on truTV and streamed on Max. Wyoming’s game at New Mexico on Saturday, Nov. 2, will also be televised on truTV with a 2 p.m. start time.

“TNT Sports provides the Mountain West with a third national television partner to showcase the outstanding student-athletes across the league,” said MW Commissioner Gloria Nevarez. “TNT Sports has always been a leader in sports broadcasting, and adding one of the top conferences in the FBS to its lineup will certainly benefit MW and college football fans across the country.”

This programming adds more live sports to truTV, which introduced a dedicated TNT Sports programming block in primetime earlier this year, and to Max. It also marks the return of college football to TNT Sports, which last aired games in 2006.

“We are excited to partner with the Mountain West and bring these compelling college football games to truTV and Max,” said Raphael Poplock, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, Business Development and Partnerships at TNT Sports. “With this agreement, we will further expand our live sports programming on truTV while creating additional exposure for the Mountain West and its student-athletes across our TNT Sports platforms.”