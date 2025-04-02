Cowboy Football Continues Spring Practice, Hosts Youth Clinic Saturday

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys are in their second week of spring practice as they prepare for the upcoming season. With full pads now in play, head coach Jay Sawvel is pleased with the team’s intensity and progress. The Cowboys will hold another open practice this Saturday, April 5, followed by a Youth Clinic for kids ages 6-12 at noon.

Sawvel Impressed with Physicality

“I thought Saturday was one of the better practices I have seen since I have been here from a physicality and effort standpoint, and I thought today it was right there with it,” Sawvel said. “We had great competition at the end. Defensively, we will have to rely on physicality and that is a process, but I’m encouraged by what I have seen so far. Offensively, there are some marks I want to hit, and we are blocking well and doing good things on the perimeter.”

Cowboys Build on Defensive Momentum

The Wyoming defense finished last season strong, holding high-powered offenses Boise State and Washington State to a combined 31 points. The Cowboys led the nation in third-down defense, limiting opponents to a 25.9 percent conversion rate.

“Looking back at last year and when I thought we turned the corner was the last two and a half weeks,” defensive coordinator Aaron Bohl said. “It got down to just attacking, and that is what defense really comes down to—getting off blocks and using our hands. The guys know the expectation this season, and we are going to keep emphasizing it.”

Wyoming returns key defensive players, including defensive end Tyce Westland, nose tackles Ben Florentine and Dante Drake, defensive tackle Jayden Williams, and cornerback Keany Parks. The Cowboys have also added transfers to bolster the defense, including Esaia Bogar (Riverside City College), Dawan Martin (Youngstown State), Brayden Wilson (Weber State), Aneesh Vyas (Bucknell), and safeties Desman Hearns (Southern Illinois), Justin Taylor (Wisconsin), Jaden DaCosta (Portland State), and Brooklyn Cheek (Cal). Additional depth comes with the arrivals of Brayden Johnson (Oklahoma Baptist), Ethan Stuhlsatz (Lindenwood), and cornerback BJ Inmon (Snow College).

Youth Clinic and Open Practice on April 5

Wyoming will continue its open Saturday practices throughout the spring, with sessions scheduled at 10:25 a.m. this Saturday, 10:30 a.m. on April 12 and 19, and the Spring Game set for noon on April 26 inside War Memorial Stadium.

Following practice on April 5, the Cowboys will host a free Youth Clinic for children ages 6-12. The event will begin at noon, and registration is currently open online. Fans attending the clinic are encouraged to arrive early to watch practice, which begins at 9:15 a.m.

The Cowboys will return to the field this Thursday as they continue their 15-practice spring schedule.