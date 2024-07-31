Cowboy Football to Begin Sawvel Era With Practice on Wednesday

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowboys will kick off the Jay Sawvel era on Wednesday with their first official practice of the 2024 season. This marks the beginning of a one-month countdown to the season opener against Arizona State on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Wyoming will conduct 20 fall camp practices before game week against the Sun Devils. Practices will alternate between War Memorial Stadium and the North 40 practice fields and will be closed to the public.

Head Coach Jay Sawvel will welcome back a core of veteran players, including three who earned All-Mountain West honors last season, and the MVP of the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. Jordan Bertagnole, who earned Second-Team All-MW honors, and Wyett Ekeler, an Honorable Mention, will anchor a seasoned defense, which includes linebacker Shae Suiaunoa. Wyoming returns six of their top seven tacklers from last season.

On offense, honorable mention All-MW running back Harrison Waylee returns, along with tight end John Michael Gyllenborg and quarterback Evan Svoboda, who led the team to a comeback win in the Arizona Bowl. Kicker John Hoyland, the MVP of the 2023 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, also returns.

Two Cowboys, tight end John Michael Gyllenborg and offensive guard Jack Walsh, received Preseason All-MW honors from the league’s media. Defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole was named to the defensive team for the second consecutive season.

Athlon Sports and Phil Steele named 15 different Cowboys to their preseason All-Mountain West squads. Athlon Sports selected eight defensive players, six offensive players, and one special teamer. First-team defensive selections include Bertagnole, linebacker Shae Suiaunoa, and safety Wyett Ekeler. Second-team selections include defensive ends DeVonne Harris and Sabastian Harsh and safety Isaac White. Nickel Wrook Brown was named to the third-team, and Tyrecus Davis to the fourth-team.

On offense, first-team selections include running back Harrison Waylee, tight end John Michael Gyllenborg, and offensive lineman Nofoafia Tulafono. Offensive linemen Jack Walsh and Wes King made the second-team, with Caden Barnett on the fourth-team. Kicker John Hoyland was named to the fourth-team as a specialist.

Phil Steele also honored Waylee and Gyllenborg on the first-team offense. Bertagnole and Suiaunoa earned first-team defensive honors. Walsh, Harsh, and Ekeler were named to the second-team. Davis earned third-team defense, and Hoyland was named fourth-team as a specialist.