Cowboy Named Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Nominee

LARAMIE – Cowboy wide receiver Will Pelissier was named a nominee for the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy/Good Hands Team on Wednesday. The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, college football’s premier award for community service, is presented annually to the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership and performance on and off the field.

Pelissier, a native of Big Horn, Wyoming, has been involved in the community in Laramie and throughout the state. He has worked with Big Brothers Big Sisters in Wyoming and serves as a board member for Tele-Hope, a nonprofit run by former Cowboy Ralph Fawaz. The organization aids in mentoring youth in Albany County.

Pelissier is a two-time member of the Hampshire Honor Society from the National Football Foundation and has earned multiple Academic All-MW Awards.

On the field last season, Pelissier battled an injury early on but played in each of the final nine games, starting four. He caught seven passes totaling 79 yards with one touchdown, including a season-high two catches at UNLV and a 34-yard touchdown at Nevada.

The Wuerffel Foundation is partnering with Allstate to bring together two of college football’s most meaningful awards, announced Wednesday at SEC Media Days in Dallas, Texas.

“The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy doubles down on Allstate’s commitment to celebrating college football athletes for outstanding performance on the field, in the classroom, and in their community,” said Troy Hawkes, Allstate executive vice president and general manager.

Named after Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer Danny Wuerffel, the award honors the former NFL quarterback’s commitment to inspiring greater service and unity in the world.

“Our partnership with Allstate and the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team builds upon the purposeful impact of these awards,” Wuerffel said. “We want to inspire college athletes to be community-minded, live for others, and sacrifice their own interests for the benefit of others.”

For a complete list of 2024 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy/Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominees, visit wuerffeltrophy.org/nominees. Semifinalists for the award will be announced mid-September, and finalists will be announced on Nov. 26. The recipient will be named on Dec. 12 during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN, with a formal presentation on Feb. 1, 2025, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

The recipient will also serve as captain of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Wuerffel Trophy, and throughout the season, the Wuerffel Foundation will honor the history of this prestigious award.