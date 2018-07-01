Cowboys Add Talented Runner in Paul Roberts

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming men’s cross country and track and field program added a strong runner for the 2018-19 campaign on Monday in NCAA Division II All-American Paul Roberts of CSU Pueblo. He will have two season of eligibility for the Pokes.



Great Addition to UW's Cross Country and Track Programs

“Paul’s a great addition to our crew,” UW assistant coach Scott Dahlberg said. “He’s a guy of tremendous character and outstanding work ethic who will contribute in many ways. His exceptional prep career showed consistency in competition, commitment to team, and presence on large stages. We look forward to him lining up as a Cowboy.”

A native of Lyons, Colo., Roberts earned NCAA Division II All-America honors in cross country last season at CSU Pueblo. He was also a 2016 indoor track and field All-American in the 3,000 meters.



Roberts Was the Colorado High School Male Athlete of the Year in 2015

At Lyons High School, Roberts was named the Colorado High School Male Athlete of the Year in 2015 by the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. He also earned Colorado Gatorade Athlete of the Year in 2015-16.

He was the first male to win four state titles in cross country and was a part of four team titles. Roberts was a nine-time track and field state champion earning seven individual titles and two relay crowns.

Roberts also shined on the national stage as a two-time representative for the United States at the IAAF Junior Cross Country Championships. He finished 34th in 2017 and 59th in 2015.

He placed fifth at the Foot Locker Cross Country Nationals in 2016. Also in 2016, Roberts finished 11th at the Nike Cross Country Nationals.

The Wyoming harriers report for camp on August 21.