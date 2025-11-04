Cowboys Against Cancer Raises $400,000 at Annual Banquet

All Harris holding a cowboy hat to be auction, signed by the chefs.

ROCK SPRINGS — Cowboys Against Cancer raised about $400,000 during its annual Benefit and Banquet Dinner on Saturday, an event that featured auctions, raffles and remarks from Wyoming’s elected leaders.

The evening included silent and live auctions and recognition of cancer patients and survivors. Before the live auction, attendees contributed directly to fund grants for Sweetwater County cancer patients, raising nearly $46,000 in just 10 minutes. Dressed as a rodeo clown, Al Harris encouraged donors throughout the events complex by dashing by the dinner tables and collecting donations.

The popular banana raffle also drew a crowd, with supporters purchasing numbered bananas for a chance to win prizes.

The live auction featured several sought-after items, including a signed Buffalo Bills jersey from quarterback Josh Allen, a collection of rare bourbons and whiskeys, and serial number 001 and 002 KelTec pistols made in Rock Springs.

Proceeds from the event will support local cancer patients through Cowboys Against Cancer’s grant program.