Cowboys Aim to Stay Perfect at Home Against Dartmouth on Saturday

LARAMIE — Wyoming returns home looking to stay unbeaten at the Arena-Auditorium as the Cowboys host Dartmouth on Saturday at 2 p.m. The matchup continues Wyoming’s run of success in nonconference home games, where the program is 11-0 under head coach Sundance Wicks.

The game will air on the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, with Keith Kelley calling the action and Kevin McKinney providing color commentary. In Sweetwater County, you can listen on KUGR 104.9 FM.

Wyoming enters the weekend at 6-2 overall after a 76–72 road loss to No. 20 Texas Tech on Sunday. The Cowboys rank second in the Mountain West in scoring at 85.1 points per game and allow 69.8 points per game. Wyoming is shooting 47 percent from the field and 35 percent from 3-point range. Defensively, the Cowboys are holding opponents to 40.2 percent shooting overall and 23.6 percent from deep, the latter leading the Mountain West and ranking third nationally. Wyoming also averages 42.5 rebounds per game, leading the conference and ranking No. 30 nationally.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Dartmouth enters at 3-3 after a 69–68 win over New Hampshire on Wednesday, its third straight victory. The Big Green shoot 43.6 percent from the field and allow 42.8 percent. Dartmouth holds opponents to 28.2 percent from 3-point range and averages 40.8 rebounds per game, with a +8.2 rebounding margin.

Wyoming’s leading scorer is Leland Walker, who averages 14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4 assists per game, ranking sixth in the Mountain West in assists. Khaden Bennett adds 10.5 points and a team-best 5.3 rebounds per game. Nasir “Naz” Meyer averages 10.4 points and 3.9 rebounds, and Damarion Dennis adds 9.1 points per game while shooting 54 percent from the field.

Dartmouth is led by Kareem Thomas, who averages 18.8 points per game, shooting 55 percent from the field and 10-for-19 from 3-point range. Brandon Mitchell-Day adds 14 points and a team-high 9.5 rebounds per game, and he leads the Big Green with 21 assists this season.

Saturday marks the second meeting between Wyoming and Dartmouth and the first since Dec. 31, 1998, when the Cowboys won 76–47 in Laramie.