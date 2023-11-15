Cowboys and Hawai’i Battle for Paniolo Trophy

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowboys (6-4 overall, 3-3 MW) gear up for their home finale against Hawai’i (4-7 overall, 2-4 MW) on Saturday at Noon in War Memorial Stadium.

Here are some details and key points to keep track of at this week’s game

Game Details

Wyoming aims to make program history by moving to 7-0 at home.

Seniors and graduate students will be honored before the contest.

Where to Watch and Listen

The game will be broadcast on the Cowboy Sports Network with Keith Kelley, Kevin McKinney, and Erick Pauley. You can tune in to KUGR at 104.9 FM and 1490 AM in Sweetwater County. In Sublette County, you can tune in to KFZE on 104.3. Pregame coverage begins at 10:30 AM.

Television coverage by Spectrum Sports Pay-per-View of Hawai’i and T1 Sports App for fans outside Hawai’i.

Paniolo Trophy Rivalry

28th meeting between Wyoming and Hawai’i, competing for the Paniolo Trophy for the 27th time.

Wyoming leads the series 16-11 and the MW series 4-3.

The Paniolo Trophy, introduced in 1979, symbolizes the Cowboy heritage, with Wyoming leading 16-10.

Attendance Record Potential

Wyoming’s 2023 home games have drawn 143,911 fans, approaching the all-time single-season attendance record of 149,625 set in 1990.

Close Game Success

Wyoming has won three of four games decided by a touchdown or less this season.

Player Achievements

Junior kicker John Hoyland ranks 5th in Wyoming’s career scoring list.

Defensive end Tyce Westland achieves a career-high in tackles against UNLV.

Quarterback Andrew Peasley records a season-high 69 rushing yards against UNLV.

Historic Home Field Advantage

War Memorial Stadium, since 1950, boasts a 66% home win rate.

The 2023 Cowboys aim to be the 15th team to go undefeated at home and the first to go 7-0.

Current Active FBS Field Goal Leaders

John Hoyland ranks 8th in career field goals among current FBS kickers.

Forced Turnovers and Defensive Standouts

Wyoming ranks 6th in the nation with 10 fumble recoveries and 32nd in total forced turnovers (17).

Defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole impresses with nine tackles against UNLV.

Versatile Ayir Asante