Cowboys Basketball Announces Conference Schedule for 2019-20 Season

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team announced its 2019-20 conference schedule Thursday in connection with the Mountain West Conference. The conference slate features nine home contests with nine road tilts. The Pokes will face New Mexico, Colorado State, UNLV and Fresno State in Saturday home contests.

The Pokes will play home and home games with every team in the Mountain West with the exception of San Jose State and UNLV, which they will play once each. Head coach Allen Edwards and the Cowboys will face off against the Runnin’ Rebels once in Laramie and battle the Spartans once in San Jose, California.

The Pokes open the conference slate at home against Front Range foe Air Force on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Wyoming will face the Lobos of New Mexico on Saturday, Dec. 7

The Cowboys play four home contests in the month of January. To open the month, UW will entertain San Diego State on Wednesday, Jan. 8. On Saturday, Jan. 11, the Pokes play host to UNLV for the only meeting of the season. UW will also host Fresno State on Saturday, Jan. 18 and Utah State on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Other home contests include Boise State on Wednesday, Feb. 5. This season’s Border War against Colorado State in the Arena-Auditorium will be played on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Pokes welcome Nevada in the final home contest of the season on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The Cowboys open the road portion of the MW on New Year’s Day against Boise State. The following Saturday, the Cowboys head to Colorado State.

The Pokes play five road contests in the month of February including UW’s only matchup with San Jose State on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Cowboys will head to New Mexico on Saturday, Feb. 8 and Utah State on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Wyoming heads to Air Force on Feb. 22 before closing the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Fresno State.

Wyoming will make a run at a MW tournament title on March 4-7 at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The first round will be contested on Wednesday, March 4, followed by the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 5, the semifinals on Friday, March 6 and the title game on Saturday, March 7.



The Pokes non-conference schedule will be released at a later date when contracts are finalized.