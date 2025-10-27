Cowboys Blank Rams 28-0 in 117th Border War

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys delivered their most complete performance of the season Saturday, shutting out Colorado State 28-0 in the 117th edition of the Border War before a sold-out crowd at War Memorial Stadium. The victory marked Wyoming’s second shutout of the season — the first time the program has achieved multiple shutouts in a single year since 1966.

“I’m really happy for our players,” head coach Jay Sawvel said after the win. “I’m really happy for everybody associated with our program. I’m really happy for our alumni. I’m really happy for our fans. It’s a great night for the Cowboys. We have character. There are guys that have a high level of character. I knew we’d be ready to play. We didn’t worry about what they were, if they’d be at their best. We didn’t worry about them. We worried about us.”

Sawvel emphasized what the rivalry means to his team, referencing the Bronze Boot trophy that had been in Colorado State’s possession since last year.

“Our players for 340 days, or whatever it was, had to look at an empty trophy case,” Sawvel said. “They had to look at a trophy case where that boot was supposed to be, and it wasn’t.”

Wyoming’s defense was relentless, forcing three turnovers all from interceptions, and holding Colorado State to just 305 total yards, including 94 rushing yards. The Cowboys’ offense finished with 372 total yards, powered by a balanced attack that included 212 rushing yards and 160 passing yards.

“Any time you play the way we did and shut a team out and get three takeaways in the process, it’s great,” Sawvel said. “That was a great defensive effort. We can be pretty good on that side of the ball. Offensively, I thought we were pretty good through the course of the first half. We had a large total play advantage. In the second half, you get in that mode where you’re sitting on it.”

Quarterback Kaden Anderson led the Wyoming offense, completing 16 of 24 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Durr Jr. paced the receiving corps with seven catches for 67 yards and a touchdown, while Sam Scott rushed for 68 yards and a score.

Linebacker Evan Eller anchored the defense with seven tackles and a sack, while Tyrese Boss and Brayden Johnson each added six tackles. Desman Hearns, Markie Grant, and Jones Thomas all intercepted passes to keep the Rams scoreless.

Wyoming struck first on a one-yard touchdown run by Landon Sims to cap a 12-play, 67-yard opening drive that lasted nearly seven minutes. In the second quarter, Anderson connected with Michael Fitzgerald II on a 22-yard touchdown pass, set up by Hearns’ interception — his second of the season and fifth of his career.

Later in the quarter, Anderson found Durr Jr. from nine yards out for another score, capitalizing on Thomas’ first career interception. The Cowboys led 21-0 at halftime, holding the Rams to only 63 yards of total offense through two quarters.

Wyoming extended its lead early in the second half when Scott broke free for a 37-yard touchdown run, sealing the 28-0 win and the Bronze Boot’s return to Laramie.

Colorado State quarterback Jackson Brousseau completed 10 of 18 passes for 99 yards but threw three interceptions. Tommy Maher led CSU receivers with five catches for 52 yards, and linebacker Owen Long, the nation’s leading tackler, recorded 10 tackles in the loss.

With the victory, Wyoming not only reclaimed the Bronze Boot but also sent a statement in the rivalry’s final matchup as Mountain West opponents.

The Cowboys travel next to San Diego State for a 5 p.m. MT kickoff next Saturday on CBS Sports Network.

