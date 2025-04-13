Cowboys Bolster 2025-26 Roster with Transfers and Coaching Addition

Photo of Sundance "Sunny" Wicks when he was an Assistant Coach for the Wyoming Cowboys. Courtesy photo from gowyo.com

LARAMIE — Wyoming men’s basketball head coach Sundance Wicks announced the first additions to his 2025-26 roster this week, welcoming Division I transfer DeMarion Dennis and junior college standout Buddy Hammer Jr. to the program. The Cowboys also added a new face to the bench, bringing in former Missouri Western head coach Will Martin as an assistant.

“In this year’s recruiting class, we have targeted specific guys for a specific mission,” Wicks said. “Each young man we sign has been intentionally identified, obsessively analyzed, and thoroughly vetted to fit our Cowboy Culture.”

Dennis Brings Defensive Edge from D-I Ranks

Dennis, a native of San Antonio, Texas, joins the Cowboys after a strong freshman campaign at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. He played in 34 games with nine starts, averaging 6.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He shot 48 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point range.

“Dennis is a full-time dawg!” Wicks said. “He helped lead TAMCC to 20 wins this season, but the first thing that stood out to us on tape was how he would pick up opposing handlers the full 94 feet. Dennis is a defensive disruptor and an offensive connector.”

Wicks also noted Dennis’ efficiency metrics, highlighting an offensive rating of 124, a turnover rate of just 8.8%, and what Wicks called the “GSOAT (greatest stat of all time)” — a 3.1.

“You just don’t stumble across players who play the game as efficiently and aggressively as Damarion Dennis,” Wicks said. “Please give a wild west welcome to Damarion Dennis, an Every Day Dude and a FULL TIME DAWG!”

Dennis starred at Veterans Memorial High School in San Antonio, where he was a District MVP and all-time leading scorer.

Hammer Jr. Adds Rebounding and Grit from JUCO

Joining Dennis is Oklahoma native Buddy Hammer Jr., a 6-foot-5 guard/forward who averaged a double-double last season at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M with 12.6 points and 10 rebounds per game. He shot 54 percent from the field and knocked down 13-of-30 from three.

“Say the name Buddy Hammer Jr. and know that he is a perfect fit for our Cowboy Culture and the hardest playing Junk Yard Dog in all junior college the last two years,” Wicks said. “One skill set that I know translates to the next level is rebounding and Buddy is an elite rebounder.”

Hammer Jr. recorded more than 100 offensive rebounds in both seasons of his junior college career and posted 17 double-digit scoring games and 15 double-digit rebounding performances in 2024-25.

“Buddy can rope and he most definitely will Ride (For the Brand),” Wicks said. “Help me welcome Buddy Hammer Jr. to Cowboy Country, the blue collar, hard-nosed, ultra-competitive winner who is not afraid to get a little bloody!”

He began his college career at Connors State, where he averaged 13.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. At Westville High School, he was the conference Player of the Year and earned multiple all-state honors, including OCA Region 3 Player of the Year and MVP of the OBCA All-Star Game for Class 3A.

Martin Joins Staff After Head Coaching Tenure

On the sidelines, the Cowboys added a familiar face to Wicks’ staff. Will Martin, who served as head coach at Missouri Western for five seasons, joins the Wyoming bench as an assistant coach.

“When it comes to hiring, I am constantly seeking out energy givers, men of high intentionality, artists of their craft, enemies of the status quo and high character humans who know what it takes to compete and win at the highest level,” Wicks said. “Will Martin knocks all those out of the park with his professional pedigree.”

Martin compiled a 77-70 record at MWSU, including an NCAA Tournament berth during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season. He was an assistant under Wicks at Missouri Western before being elevated to head coach in 2020. The Griffons’ 18-13 mark in 2024-25 was their best regular-season record in more than two decades.

“I’m truly excited to join Coach Wicks and the staff at the University of Wyoming,” Martin said. “I believe that Coach Wicks is one of the best, if not the best coach in the country when you talk about building culture, skill development and investing in the players and staff. To be a part of what he is doing at Wyoming is an honor.”

Martin brings a wealth of experience from multiple levels. He previously worked as director of basketball operations at the University of San Francisco and as a graduate assistant at the University of Tulsa, where he was mentored by coaches Danny Manning and Frank Haith.

As an undergraduate at Kentucky, Martin served as head manager for the Wildcats and was part of the 2012 national championship team under head coach John Calipari. He also worked closely with NBA All-Star Anthony Davis during Davis’ pre-draft training.

Martin earned his bachelor’s degree from Kentucky in 2012 and his master’s in education from Tulsa in 2015. He and his wife Avens will relocate to Laramie.

With Dennis, Hammer Jr., and Martin now in the fold, Wicks’ vision for a gritty, culture-first Cowboy program is beginning to take shape.

“This class will feature a multitude of players who are relentlessly competitive, high-character team-first guys, have helped their team win along their journey, and have a massive chip on their shoulder that gives them an everyday edge,” Wicks said. “We call them OKC’s — Our Kinda Cowboys.”