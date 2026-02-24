Cowboys Close Road Swing Tuesday at Boise State

LARAMIE — Wyoming wraps up a two-game road swing Tuesday night with a 7 p.m. matchup at Boise State inside ExtraMile Arena. The game, the 43rd all-time meeting between the programs, will be streamed on the Mountain West Network. In Sweetwater County, you can listen to the game on KUGR 104.9 FM.

The Cowboys enter at 15-12 overall and 6-10 in Mountain West play after a 70-65 road win at Grand Canyon on Saturday. Wyoming is averaging 77.7 points per game this season while allowing 73.2. In conference play, the Cowboys are scoring 70.7 points per game. Wyoming ranks third in the league with 36 rebounds per game and leads the Mountain West with just over 12 offensive rebounds per contest. The Cowboys are making 8.4 3-pointers per game and shooting 33 percent from beyond the arc.

Boise State comes in at 16-11 overall and 8-8 in conference play following a home win over San Jose State on Saturday. The Broncos average 78.6 points per game and allow 74.4. Boise State is shooting 45 percent from the field, while opponents are shooting 46 percent. The Broncos make 8.4 3-pointers per game at a 35 percent clip and average 35.6 rebounds per game, holding a plus-6.1 rebounding margin this season.

Leland Walker leads Wyoming in scoring at 14.5 points per game and averages a team-high 3.6 assists per contest. Nasir (Naz) Meyer is adding 13.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, while Khaden Bennett averages 10.3 points and leads the team with 5.2 rebounds per night. Bennett has scored in double figures in five of his last six games. Damarion Dennis is averaging 10.1 points per game and shooting 51 percent from the field.

Boise State is led by Drew Fielder at 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field. Dylan Andrews adds 12.1 points and a team-high 93 assists, and Andrew Meadows is averaging 11.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Wyoming trails the all-time series 27-15 and is 4-13 in Boise. The Broncos won the first meeting this season, 81-65, in Laramie on Jan. 20. The Cowboys return home Saturday to host Air Force at 2 p.m. in the first of their final two home games of the season.