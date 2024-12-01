Cowboys Comback to Take Down Cougars, 15-14

PULLMAN, Wash — In a dramatic season finale, the Wyoming Cowboys capped off their year with a thrilling 15-14 victory over Washington State. Quarterback Evan Svoboda connected with tight end John Michael Gyllenborg for an 18-yard touchdown on fourth-and-14 with just 24 seconds left, sealing the win at Martin Stadium.

“This isn’t the year that we want, and we’ll never have this type of year again,” Wyoming head coach Jay Sawvel said after the game. “But I think what happens is within the building our guys never stopped fighting. We lost four games by four points or less. We kept finding ways to get better. We’ve got work to do, we’ve got to get a lot better, but I couldn’t be more proud of everybody for continuing to fight, continuing to improve, and continuing to buy into the program and playing Cowboy football.”

Wyoming’s offense orchestrated a 14-play, 90-yard drive in the game’s final moments, showcasing grit and determination. Svoboda, who finished with 206 passing yards, showed his toughness under pressure. “I think it’s tremendous for Evan. I’m so proud of him,” Sawvel said. “He was beat up at the end of the game. I don’t know how much more he could have ran or anything like that. He still found a way to get us a win, so I’m really happy for him. For everything he’s taken, he deserves it.”

The Cowboys’ defense stood tall, holding the Cougars scoreless in the second half and limiting their high-powered offense to just 285 total yards, well below their season average of 434. Linebacker Connor Shay, one of 17 seniors playing their final game, led the defense with seven tackles and his first career sack.

Cornerback Tyrecus Davis sealed the game with his second career interception on Washington State’s final drive. Davis, who also recorded seven tackles, tied his career high in tackles and delivered in clutch moments.

The Cowboys trailed 14-6 at halftime after a pair of Cougar touchdowns, but Wyoming’s resilience shone through in the second half. Kicker John Hoyland’s three field goals kept the Cowboys in the game, and the defense, ranked third nationally in third-down stops, held the Cougars to just 1-of-10 on third-down conversions.

Wyoming’s offense was led by Svoboda’s 206 passing yards on 21-of-34 attempts. Running back Harrison Waylee contributed 69 rushing yards on 12 carries, while wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. led with five receptions for 57 yards. Gyllenborg’s game-winning catch was his third touchdown of the season, a team-best mark.

On defense, Shay, Shae Suiaunoa, and Davis each logged seven tackles. Defensive end Tyce Westland and defensive tackle Jaden Williams recorded sacks, while Shay added 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Hoyland’s consistent kicking proved pivotal. He notched field goals of 45, 41, and 38 yards, adding to his school-record total of 73 career field goals.

While Wyoming finished the season at 3-9 overall, their resilience in a challenging season provides hope for the future. “We’ve got to get a lot better,” Sawvel reiterated. “But tonight showed the kind of heart and fight this team has. That’s the foundation for something great.”

For the 17 seniors who donned the Brown and Gold for the final time, the victory served as a fitting conclusion to their collegiate careers.