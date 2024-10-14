Cowboys Drop 27-24 Heartbreaker to San Diego State

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys endured a tough 27-24 loss to San Diego State on Saturday, with the Aztecs capitalizing on late-game opportunities to come back and secure the win. Despite holding a lead early in the fourth quarter, costly mistakes and a strong Aztec passing attack doomed the Cowboys, who now fall to 1-5 overall and 1-1 in Mountain West play.

Head coach Jay Sawvel expressed frustration after the game, emphasizing that execution faltered at critical moments. “You can’t win games when you make the kind of catastrophic mistakes we made at key moments,” he said. “The effort was there, but we just didn’t finish when it mattered.”

Wyoming’s offense posted its best performance of the season, racking up 371 total yards, with 190 on the ground and 181 through the air. Running back Sam Scott rushed for 94 yards, adding a touchdown in the process, while quarterback Evan Svoboda contributed with 181 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Svoboda also provided a major spark with a 51-yard rushing touchdown, the Cowboys’ longest rush of the season.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

The defense, which limited San Diego State to just 102 yards rushing, was led by linebacker Shae Suiaunoa, who notched 10 tackles for his second consecutive game with double-digit stops before being sidelined with an injury. Defensive end Sabastian Harsh stood out with four tackles for loss, tying a school record for the Cowboys, while nickelback Malique Singleton recorded a career-high in tackles.

San Diego State opened the scoring with a field goal in the first quarter, but Wyoming responded with a 70-yard flea flicker from Svoboda to wide receiver Jaylen Sargent, his first career touchdown reception. A pick-six from the Aztecs followed, keeping them in control for much of the first half, though Scott’s rushing score kept the Cowboys within striking distance.

The third quarter saw Wyoming take the lead with a field goal, and early in the fourth, Svoboda broke loose for a 51-yard touchdown run. However, the Cowboys couldn’t hold the momentum as San Diego State rallied with a touchdown pass and a game-winning field goal down the stretch.

Now sitting at 1-5, Wyoming will look to regroup as they travel to face San Jose State next Saturday, hoping to turn things around in Mountain West play.