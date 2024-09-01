Cowboys Drop Season Opener at Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. — Early turnovers proved costly for the Wyoming Cowboys as they fell 48-7 to Arizona State in their season opener at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday evening. This marked the first meeting between the two schools since 1977.

Arizona State dominated the game with 499 yards of total offense and held Wyoming to just 118 yards. The Sun Devils, who passed for 258 yards and recorded 27 first downs, played a clean game with no turnovers.

Wyoming’s offense struggled to find its rhythm, with running back DJ Jones leading the team with 43 rushing yards on 17 carries in his first career start. Sam Scott added 26 yards on the ground, while wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. caught the first pass of his career in the first half and later scored his first touchdown in the fourth quarter with time close to expiring, leading the team with three catches for 16 yards. Tight end Nick Miles also contributed with a career-high two receptions. Quarterback Evan Svoboda made his second career start; his first start was on the road against top-25 Texas last season.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

On defense, safeties Isaac White and Wyett Ekeler each recorded nine tackles to lead the Cowboys. Defensive end Braden Siders added a sack in the second quarter, marking the 11th of his career, while fellow defensive end Tyce Westland recorded his first sack of the season and the first solo sack of his career in the first quarter. Cornerback Tyrecus Davis contributed six tackles, and linebacker Conner Shay posted a career-high eight tackles.

Special teams also saw a new face as punter Jack Culbreath made his debut for the Cowboys. Culbreath punted eight times, averaging 47 yards per punt, including three punts of 50 yards or more.

Saturday’s game marked the beginning of the Jay Sawvel era for Cowboy Football. Head coach Jay Sawvel, a native of Barnesville Ohio, started his coaching career with the help of former Arizona State head coach Larry Marmie, who is also from Barnesville. Wyoming’s record in season openers now stands at 80-46-2, with a 20-28-1 record in road games to start the season. The Cowboys and Sun Devils met for the 16th time, with Arizona State now holding a 9-6 advantage in the series. The Cowboys are 2-8 all-time in Tempe.

The Cowboys will look to bounce back next Saturday when they host Idaho in their home opener at War Memorial Stadium.