Cowboys Enter Second Week of Fall Camp in Full Pads

LARAMIE — With the season opener just over three weeks away, the Wyoming Cowboys kicked off the second week of fall camp Monday by practicing in full pads for the first time this preseason.

“We got work done today and we have progress still to make, but it has been physical all the way through,” head coach Jay Sawvel said. “We have to keep it going. We are 23 days away from playing a game, and I like where we are on August 5, but we have to be better down the line on August 28. We are pleased with what we have been getting so far.”

The Cowboys return several key players on defense, particularly along the defensive line.

Junior defensive end Tyce Westland leads the group after recording a career-high 41 tackles in 2024, including six tackles for loss and three sacks across 11 games, with six starts. Westland finished the season as the team’s second-leading sack producer and third in tackles for loss.

Interior lineman Ben Florentine also returns after starting 11 games last season. He finished with 25 total tackles, including three for loss and one sack. Florentine posted a career-high seven tackles in a win over Air Force.

Jayden Williams, another veteran interior lineman, played in all 12 games last season with one start. He logged 28 total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, and recorded a career-best seven tackles in the Border War at Colorado State.

Kickoff Times Announced

The University of Wyoming also announced kickoff times for two home games this fall. The Cowboys will host Northern Iowa Sept. 6 at 2 p.m., while the home finale against Nevada is scheduled for Noon on Nov. 22.

The Sept. 6 contest will serve as a Gold Out at War Memorial Stadium, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this season. The game will also be the first chance for fans to view recent renovations to the historic venue. Television details for both games will be announced at a later date.

Wyoming opens the 2025 season on the road at Akron, Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 28.