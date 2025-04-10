Cowboys Enter Third Week of Spring Practice, Welcome New Running Backs Coach

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys rolled into their third week of spring football with momentum after a strong weekend that included an open practice and youth clinic, as well as the official addition of a seasoned coaching veteran to their staff.

Tuesday’s practice inside War Memorial Stadium marked the seventh session of the spring, with head coach Jay Sawvel emphasizing fundamentals and continued progress.

“It was good to get outside today and play in some wind and cooler weather,” Sawvel said following practice. “We got live work in, and we have progress to make. Our guys are working on work before the ball is snapped, working on the assignment and the alignment, and knowing where your eyes go. But overall, it was good work today, but we need to have a really good day on Thursday and get ready to scrimmage on Saturday.”

The Cowboys are set to continue open practices with the next session scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 12, as part of a series of public spring workouts leading up to the Spring Game on April 26.

Sawvel Adds Veteran Coach Gary Harrell to Staff

Also on Tuesday, Sawvel announced the hiring of Gary “The Flea” Harrell as Wyoming’s new running backs coach. Harrell brings over two decades of coaching experience and arrives in Laramie after serving in the same role at Colorado, where he helped the Buffaloes reach the 2024 Alamo Bowl.

“Coach Harrell really stood out during the interview process with his experience with the position and his overall experience as a coach, which includes time as a head coach at his alma mater,” Sawvel said. “He is well-respected with a great sense for the game offensively, and we are excited to have him here at the University of Wyoming and excited to get him in the room and out on the field with our team.”

A Miami native and Howard University Hall of Famer, Harrell played two seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants and also spent time in the World League and Canadian Football League. His coaching résumé includes stops at Jackson State, Alabama State, Florida Atlantic, and Texas Southern, along with a five-year stint as head coach at Howard University from 2011 to 2016.

“I’m very excited for this next step and excited to be amongst this staff,” Harrell said. “I have heard great things about the atmosphere here at the University of Wyoming and excited for this opportunity to bring my energy and work with this great group of young men.”

Veterans Lead the Cowboy Defense

On the field, Wyoming’s defense continues to benefit from veteran leadership up front. Senior nose tackle Ben Florentine and senior defensive tackle Caleb Robinson have appeared in a combined 62 games, anchoring a defensive line full of experience and emerging talent.

Florentine posted a career-high 25 tackles last season, while Robinson, who missed 2024 due to injury, has 43 career tackles and is embracing his leadership role.

“Now we have young guys who have been tested, and they know what it’s like in a game,” Robinson said. “We shouldn’t be having those pre-game jitters and guys shouldn’t be out here making the same mistakes they have been making in the past.”

Sophomores Dante Drake and Lucas Samsula, along with graduate transfer Aneesh Vyas, are seeing increased reps this spring as defensive tackle Jayden Williams recovers from foot surgery.

With a blend of veteran leadership and new additions to both the roster and coaching staff, the Cowboys continue to build momentum toward the annual Spring Game, scheduled for noon on Saturday, April 26, at War Memorial Stadium.