Cowboys Face BYU With Familiar Voice For Play-by-Play

PROVO, UTAH – There will be a familiar voice on the airwaves Saturday with the Wyoming Cowboys basketball team facing BYU in Provo as TRN Media’s Erick Pauley will call the game, filling in for Keith Kelly and Kevin McKinney. The Green River Wolves play-by-play and UW football sideline reporter will call the game due to Kelly and McKinney calling the Cowboys’ Arizona Bowl game.

The Cowboys and Cougars will meet for the 175th time which is the first since March 2011. BYU leads the all-time series 105-69. The Pokes are 14-66 all-time against the Cougars in Provo.

This will be Pauley’s third Pokes basketball game he has called in his career. He called a pair of UW-Nevada games at home in the “Dome of Doom” in 2020

“It will be a lot of fun to call one for the brown and gold with people in the stands,” Pauley said. “The ones I did in 2020 were during Covid and inside the bubble so there were no fans. It was so quiet that all 35 people in attendance could hear every word I said,” Pauley joked.

Erick will be flying solo with no color commentary.

“I was excited to go to Provo for football last year,” Pauley stated. “I always considered BYU our rival growing up. That one last year didn’t go the Pokes’ way but hopefully, this one will. BYU is ranked in basketball this year just like they were in football last year.”

Pauley was awarded 2022 Best Play-by-Play in Large Market by the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters. He is also nominated for the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) Wyoming Sportscaster of the Year.

He wants to thank TRN Media for allowing him to chase his dream. He also thanks his wife for being home alone with their kids during the weekend and sacrificing a lot for him and his dreams.

When asked what it meant to him to have this opportunity, Pauley spoke about how fulfilling it is for him.

“Being a guy from Wyoming, playing for UW, and now having the opportunity to be a part of UW athletics as a pro is unreal,” Pauley said. “It just hits differently to call a game for your home state. Right now I feel the pressure is on because we are 2-0 in the games I have called so far,” Pauley laughed.

The game will be broadcast on TRN Media 92.1 KFRZ in Sweetwater County. Pregame starts at 3:30 p.m., tip off at 4:00.