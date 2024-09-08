Cowboys Fall 17-13 to Idaho in Home Opener

LARAMIE — In front of a packed house at War Memorial Stadium, the Wyoming Cowboys (0-2) dropped their home opener 17-13 to the Idaho Vandals (1-1). The game marked the first sellout at the stadium since 2011, drawing 25,070 fans, as the Cowboys and Vandals renewed a rivalry dating back over a century. Despite a strong defensive effort in the second half, Wyoming couldn’t overcome a series of penalties and missed opportunities.

Wyoming’s defense limited Idaho to just 80 yards of total offense in the second half and 225 yards overall. The Cowboys’ defensive unit was especially effective on third downs, holding Idaho to just one conversion on 13 attempts. Linebacker Shae Suiaunoa led the team with 10 tackles, marking the fourth time in his career he’s reached double digits. Suiaunoa also tied his career high with 1.5 tackles for loss, while Sabastian Harsh matched his personal best with 2.5 tackles for loss.

On the offensive side, Wyoming struggled to find consistency, generating 270 total yards — 144 on the ground and 126 through the air. Quarterback Evan Svoboda threw his first career touchdown pass, a 20-yard strike to wide receiver Devin Boddie Jr. in the first quarter. Boddie’s touchdown was his first since the 2021 season when he played at Vanderbilt. Svoboda also set a personal rushing record, picking up 45 yards on the ground.

Running back DJ Jones was a bright spot for Wyoming’s offense, rushing for 80 yards on 17 carries, tying his career high for attempts. Wide receiver Justin Stevenson contributed with a career-long 16-yard rush, and running back Jamari Ferrell recorded two catches, a career best.

Special teams played a pivotal role in keeping the Cowboys in the game. Kicker John Hoyland connected on a 48-yard field goal in the first quarter, tying the school record for career field goals (59), held by Cooper Rothe. Hoyland later broke the record with a 22-yard field goal, bringing his career total to 60. Punter Jack Culbreath also had a solid performance, averaging 39.3 yards per punt, with three of his five punts landing inside the 20-yard line.

The Cowboys, now 7-2 all-time against Idaho, will look to rebound next week when they host BYU in a Stripe Out game under the lights at War Memorial Stadium. The game will mark Wyoming’s 401st contest at the stadium, where they boast a 261-132-7 record.