Cowboys Fall on Last-Second Field Goal to Utah State, 27-25

LARAMIE — In a heart-stopping finish, the Wyoming Cowboys narrowly lost to the Utah State Aggies 27-25 Saturday evening at War Memorial Stadium. The Aggies clinched the victory on a 40-yard field goal as the clock expired, spoiling a strong offensive showing from the Cowboys, who recorded a season-high 470 yards.

“That’s a heartbreaker,” Wyoming head coach Jay Sawvel said. “It’s also the direct result of not putting ourselves in a better position, especially with the third quarter we played. We should have won that quarter 10-0, 14-0. We played better defensively in the second half, but we needed one more stop at the end. It’s a tough outcome, especially in a rivalry game.”

Wyoming’s offense put up 276 rushing yards and 194 passing yards, outgaining the Aggies’ total of 378 yards. Running back Sam Scott led with a career-high 115 rushing yards and a touchdown, highlighted by a career-best 43-yard run. Freshman receiver Chris Durr Jr. contributed a career-high nine receptions for 83 yards, while wide receiver Tyler King added a 54-yard rushing touchdown and four catches for 52 yards.

Wyoming trailed 17-10 at halftime but limited Utah State to just nine yards in the third quarter. Kicker John Hoyland made four field goals, bringing him within four points of Wyoming’s all-time scoring record, currently held by Cooper Rothe.

The Cowboys’ defense was anchored by Connor Shay, Tyce Westland, Shae Suiaunoa, and Wyett Ekeler, each tallying eight tackles. Defensive end DeVonne Harris recorded five tackles, including his first sack of the season.

Utah State was powered by running back Rashul Faison, who rushed for 131 yards. Safety Jordan Vincent led their defense with 11 tackles and an interception.

With the loss, the Cowboys are now 5-5 in the “Bridger’s Battle” rivalry and hold a 16-14-3 record against Utah State in Laramie. Wyoming travels next week to face New Mexico in a 2 p.m. kickoff on truTV