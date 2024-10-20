Cowboys Fall Short Despite Defensive Heroics in 24-14 Loss to San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Wyoming Cowboys couldn’t capitalize on four forced turnovers in a tough 24-14 loss to San Jose State Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. Despite a strong defensive effort in the first half, the Cowboys were ultimately outplayed by the Spartans, who recorded nearly 500 yards of total offense and held Wyoming’s running game to just 56 yards.

Wyoming’s defense fought hard, forcing three first-half turnovers and blocking a field goal, keeping San Jose State at bay and making it a 14-0 game heading into halftime. However, the Cowboys’ offense struggled to convert those opportunities into points, and a costly turnover in the second half halted their momentum.

San Jose State quarterback Emmett Brown led the Spartans’ offensive charge, throwing for 322 yards and two touchdowns while the team added another 176 yards on the ground. The Cowboys responded with a season-high 310 passing yards, but their ground game was shut down, limiting their ability to sustain drives.

Cornerback Tyrecus Davis made his presence felt on special teams and defense, blocking a first-quarter field goal and forcing a fumble later in the game. Safety Wyett Ekeler, returning to the lineup after missing time with injuries, intercepted a pass in his first game since the Cowboys’ clash with BYU, marking his first interception of the season. Nickelback Wrook Brown also grabbed an interception, his second of the season, and led the team with eight tackles.

Wyoming’s offense was led by quarterback Evan Svoboda, who threw for a career-high 194 yards and a touchdown. Tight end John Michael Gyllenborg had a breakout performance with 137 receiving yards on five catches, including a 63-yard touchdown grab. Wide receiver Justin Stevenson hauled in his first career touchdown on an 18-yard reception in the second half, while Kaden Anderson contributed 116 yards through the air, marking a career high.

Despite Wyoming’s defensive efforts and special teams plays, San Jose State’s offense was able to control the tempo of the game. The Spartans capitalized on their nearly 500 yards of total offense to extend their lead in the second half, keeping the Cowboys from mounting a full comeback.

Davis’ blocked field goal in the first quarter was Wyoming’s first of the season, and the Cowboys also saw long snapper Carson York recover a fumble on a muffed punt, providing additional opportunities to turn the game in their favor. However, the offense couldn’t find enough rhythm to translate these takeaways into sustained scoring drives.

San Jose State’s defense stood strong, limiting Wyoming’s typically strong rushing attack, which had performed well in previous weeks. The Spartans held Wyoming’s running backs in check, causing the Cowboys to average just 1.8 yards per carry on the night.

Wyoming’s third-down struggles were evident once again as they failed to sustain drives at critical moments. The Cowboys will now look to regroup as they return home to face Utah State next Saturday, hoping to break their current road slump and get back on track in Mountain West Conference play.