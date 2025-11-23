Cowboys Fall to Nevada on Senior Day as Josh Allen’s Jersey was Retired

LARAMIE — Wyoming came within a yard of a potential game-tying score in the final seconds Saturday but couldn’t punch it in, falling 13–7 to Nevada on Senior Day at War Memorial Stadium.

The Cowboys honored 24 seniors before the game and celebrated the halftime jersey retirement of reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen. Allen became the first Wyoming football player to have his jersey retired, recognized in front of 25,650 fans.

“There was energy, there was intent, what we didn’t do was get off to the start we needed to get off to, to reflect that,” Wyoming head coach Jay Sawvel said. “We didn’t establish anything offensively, which was frustrating. I hurt for our seniors because a lot of these guys have meant a lot to me. I feel bad that we weren’t able to send them out with a win on a weekend like this.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Wyoming finished with 220 total yards, 152 passing and 68 rushing, while Nevada totaled 271 yards, including 213 on the ground. The Wolf Pack controlled possession for nearly 35 minutes.

Quarterback Kaden Anderson led the Cowboys with 157 passing yards, completing 22 of 39 attempts with one touchdown. Chris Durr Jr. had six catches for 34 yards, and Michael Fitzgerald II added four receptions for 53 yards. Running back Sam Scott recorded 48 rushing yards and 32 receiving yards.

On defense, linebacker Brayden Johnson posted a career-high 13 tackles. Evan Eller added 10 tackles, a career-best three tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Eller also surpassed 300 career tackles in the game.

Nevada struck first with a seven-minute, 13-play, 90-yard drive in the first half, capped by Carter Jones’ eight-yard touchdown pass to Jett Carpenter. The Wolf Pack extended the lead to 10–0 with a field goal on their opening drive of the second half.

Wyoming answered late in the third quarter, when Anderson connected with tight end Evan Svoboda for a five-yard touchdown, the first of Svoboda’s career, cutting the deficit to 10–7.

Nevada pushed the lead to 13–7 with a 43-yard field goal at the 8:35 mark of the fourth quarter. Wyoming mounted a late drive to the Nevada 1-yard line, but the Wolf Pack’s defense held to secure the win.

Caleb Ramseur led Nevada with 88 rushing yards, while Chubba Purdy added 66. Defensive end Dylan Labarbera recorded a team-high seven tackles.

Wyoming closes the regular season on the road next Saturday against Hawai‘i. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. MT on Spectrum Sports Hawai‘i and the Mountain West Network.

Check out some photos from the game and Josh Allen’s jersey retirement below.