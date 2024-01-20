Cowboys Fall to the Utes in Green River

GREEN RIVER – The Wyoming Cowboys competed against the Utah Utes today in Green River High School’s Aquatic Center. It was only the tenth swim meet between UW and UU in their school’s history. Unfortunately for the WAC conference Pokes, they would fall to the PAC 12 conference Utes 158-96.

The Pokes’ Charlie Clark would finish first in two events. He won the 1000-Yard Freestyle with a final time of 9:34.98 and the 400-Yard Individual Medley with 4:07.42.

Gavin Smith would also secure a win for the Pokes in the 100-Yard Butterfly with a time of 48.71.

The Cowboys would secure one first-place finish in the relay events. They took first in the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay with 1:22.75. Quinn Cynor, Jakob Borrman, Matthew Lang, and Quinn Teller were the individuals on the first-place team.