Cowboys Find NFL Opportunities

LARAMIE — Seven players with ties to the University of Wyoming football program are getting opportunities in the NFL following the 2026 draft, including four current Cowboys signed as undrafted free agents, one current player being invited to a rookie mini camp, and two former players, one of whom was selected in the third round.

Tight ends Evan Svoboda and John Michael Gyllenborg headline the current group after signing undrafted deals, while offensive lineman Caden Barnett and running back Sam Scott also secured post-draft opportunities.

Gyllenborg is headed to the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted. The 6-foot-5, 249-pound tight end ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and started 19 games over the past three seasons. From 2023 to 2025, he totaled 1,002 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Gyllenborg played his high school football in the area at Rockhurst High School and now returns to familiar ground as he enters training camp, where he will have the opportunity to develop behind veteran tight end Travis Kelce.

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Svoboda, who transitioned from quarterback to tight end for the 2025 season, signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. He caught 11 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown during his lone season at the position. His versatility, stemming from his quarterback background, could provide added flexibility in specialized packages or on special teams.

Barnett, a three-year starter on the offensive line, was widely considered a late-round draft possibility before ultimately signing as a free agent to the Chicago Bears. He started at right tackle in 2023 and 2024 before moving inside to right guard in 2025, where he earned all-conference honors. The 6-foot-4, 316-pound lineman allowed just one sack during the 2025 season and signed with the Bears after extensive playing time in college that included more than 2,200 career blocking snaps.

Scott rounds out the current Cowboys group as he signed with the New York Jets after producing steadily in a rotational role. The 6-foot-1, 213-pound running back accumulated 1,344 scrimmage yards and nine total touchdowns over the past three seasons on 264 touches. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry despite not serving as a full-time starter and starting his collegiate career as a linebacker.

Defensive end Tyce Westland is the lone Cowboy set to receive a rookie minicamp opportunity after being invited by the Denver Broncos. Westland will look to make an impression during camp as he competes for a potential roster or practice squad spot.

Among former Wyoming players, offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon was the lone draft selection. He was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 88th overall pick in the third round. Pregnon played the 2025 season at Oregon after previous stops at USC and Wyoming. He earned first-team All-America and first-team all-conference honors in 2025 after a second-team selection in 2024, and he was previously recognized as a freshman All-American during his time in Laramie.

Defensive end Sabastian Harsh also reached the NFL after finishing his collegiate career at North Carolina State. Harsh, who played his last season at Wyoming in 2024, signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent. The 6-foot-3 edge rusher brings three years of starting experience and projects as a potential rotational contributor at the next level, joining a defensive end group that includes Danielle Hunter, who recently signed a one-year, $40 million extension, and Will Anderson Jr., who recently became the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history with a three-year, $150 million deal.