Cowboys Head to No. 4 Texas on Saturday in First Road Contest of 2023

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowboys hit the road for the first time this season heading to No. 4 Texas on Saturday evening inside Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. It is the first time Wyoming has played a team in the top-five of the rankings on the road since facing second-ranked Oregon in Eugene in 2014.

The contest is slated for a 6 p.m. kick and will be broadcasted on the Longhorn Network and streamed on ESPN+. The game will also be available on the 26 stations of The Cowboy Sports Network (104.9FM/1490AM locally) with Keith Kelley on the call, Kevin McKinney on color and Erick Pauley on the sidelines.

Cowboys Receive Votes in Polls: The latest national rankings were released on Sunday and the Wyoming Cowboys appeared in both rankings for the second-straight week and in for the first time since the 2016 season. Wyoming earned one point in the Associated Press poll and earned six points in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll last week. Wyoming received votes in 2021 with votes in the Associated Press Top-25.

A Note on Sacks: The Cowboys recorded four sacks in the win over Portland State on Saturday. The Pokes are averaging 3.5 sacks per game on the season to lead the Mountain West and rank No. 16 in the nation. Wyoming averaged 2.85 sacks per game last season to rank No. 20 in the nation and second in the conference. Wyoming had four or more sacks in a game five times last season.

Different Faces in the End Zone: The Cowboys have scored eight touchdowns this season and of those eight scores five players have found the endzone for the first time in their careers. In the opener, running back Sam Scott, Fullback Caleb Driskill and tight end John Michael Gyllenborg scored touchdowns. Against Portland State, wide receiver Ayir Asante (two scores) and running back Jamari Ferrell added scores.

Godbout in the Middle: Nose Tackle Cole Godbout was solid in the middle for the Cowboys against Portland State. He finished the contest with 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, as he tied career-highs in both categories. He now has 24 tackles for loss in his career, which moved him into a tie for ninth in school history with Ward Dobbs.

Tackles for Loss: The Cowboys defensive go pressure all day against Portland State and finished the contest with nine tackles for loss. It was the most since recording 11 last season against Utah State on Oct. 22. Wyoming is averaging 6.5 tackles for loss per game this season to rank fourth in the Mountain West and No. 47 in the nation. Wyoming averaged 5.6 per game last season.

The Big Play: Quarterback Andrew Peasley found wide receiver Ayir Asante on a 64 yard touchdown pass against Portland State. It was the longest touchdown pass of Peasley’s career and the longest reception for Wyoming since Tyler Vander Waal connected with James Price for 72 yards against Boise State in 2018.

Asante has Day: Wide receiver Ayir Asante recorded two catches for 78 yards against Portland State. Both his catches were touchdown receptions with one from 64 yards and one from 14 yards. It was the most touchdown receptions in a game since tight end Treyton Welch had two against New Mexico last season on Oct. 8.

Hoyland from Distance: Kicker John Hoyland continues to prove that he is one of the nation’s top kickers. Against Portland State, Hoyland connected on a 56-yard field goal tying his career-high he set against Texas Tech the prior week. He is tied for the second longest field goal in the nation this season. In kick of 50+ over the last two seasons, Hoyland is an impressive 6-of-7.

Wyoming Natives from Texas: The Cowboys head to the Lone Star State this weekend for the matchup with Texas. Wyoming has 22 natives of Texas on the roster. Associate Head Coach/Head Freshman Coach/Defensive Run-Game Coordinator/Defensive Tackles Oscar Giles played for the Longhorns and also coached at his alma mater.

Cowboys vs. Texas…Did You Know: The Cowboys and the Longhorns will meet for the sixth time on Saturday. Wyoming trails the all-time series 5-0. Texas has ranked in the top-10 in the national polls in what will be five of the six meetings and in the other meeting the Longhorns ranked No. 15 in the nation. Wyoming met the Longhorns in the only meeting in Laramie when Texas ranked No. 2 in the nation.