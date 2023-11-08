Cowboys Head to Vegas for MW Matchup Against UNLV

LAS VEGAS – The Wyoming Cowboys are set to face the UNLV Rebels in a key Mountain West Conference matchup. If the Pokes win this game both teams will be 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the Mountain West. This will make the Mountain West conference tightly contested as we reach an end to the regular season.

Here are some notable points about both teams:

Wyoming Cowboys (6-3 overall, 3-2 MW):

The Cowboys recently became bowl-eligible for the seventh time in the last eight seasons, under the leadership of head coach Craig Bohl. They played in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl last season and have a 3-2 record in bowl games under his coaching.

Wyoming’s defense has been effective at forcing turnovers, with 16 turnovers forced, ranking No. 24 in the nation and fifth in the MW. They also hold the No. 10 spot in the nation for turnover margin.

Cowboy running back Harrison Waylee has had four 100-yard rushing performances this season, bringing his career total to 2,615 rushing yards, which ranks No. 15 among active college football players.

Wide receiver Gunner Gentry recently scored his second career touchdown after a long period of dealing with injuries.

The Cowboy defense held Colorado State to 0-of-10 on third down, a significant defensive achievement.

Linebacker Easton Gibbs recorded his first career interception and a solo sack in the game against Colorado State.

Punter Clayton Stewart had an impressive 72-yard punt, the longest of his career at Wyoming.

Defensive end Tyce Westland had a 61-yard fumble return, the longest by a Cowboy since 2019.

Wyoming controlled the ball for 36 minutes and 40 seconds in the game against Colorado State, the second-highest time of possession this season.

Running back Sam Scott scored his second touchdown of the season, and wide receiver Ayir Asante hauled in his team-best fifth touchdown of the season.

The Wyoming defense held Colorado State to only 274 yards of total offense in their recent matchup, marking the lowest total offense output for an opponent this season.

UNLV Rebels (7-2 overall, 4-1 MW):

The UNLV Rebels have secured a winning season, earning their seventh win of the season with a 56-14 road victory over New Mexico.

UNLV achieved bowl eligibility on October 21 with a home win over Colorado State, marking the first time since 2013 that they have been bowl eligible.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava has been leading the offense, throwing for 10 touchdown passes and averaging 202.9 passing yards per game.

Junior wide receiver Ricky White has been his favorite target, catching 55 passes for 884 yards and six touchdowns.

The rushing attack is shared among three running backs: Vincent Davis, Donavyn Lester, and Jai’Den Thomas.

The UNLV defense is led by players like linebacker Jackson Woodard, safety Johnathan Baldwin, linebacker Marsel McDuffie, and cornerback Cameron Oliver. Safety Jaxen Turner leads the team in interceptions.

Place-kicker Jose Pizano is a key player on special teams, ranking highly in the MW and the nation in field goals made, field-goal percentage, and scoring.

The game will take place inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will be broadcast on FS1. The game will also be available on the 26 stations of The Cowboy Sports Network with Keith Kelley on the call, Kevin McKinney on color, and Erick Pauley on the sidelines. In Sweetwater County you can listen to the game on 1490 AM and 104.9 FM on KUGR. In Sublette County, you can listen on 104.3 on KFZE