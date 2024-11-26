Cowboys Head to Washington State for Season Finale

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys will close their 2024 season with a rare non-conference finale, traveling to Pullman, Washington, to face the Washington State Cougars on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on The CW as the Cowboys (2-9, 2-5 Mountain West) seek to cap a challenging season with a signature victory.

TRN Media is broadcasting the game in Sweetwater County on KUGR at 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. In Sublette County, you can listen on KFZE 104.3 FM.

Coming off a narrow 17-13 loss to No. 12 Boise State, the Cowboys have displayed resilience despite falling short in close contests. Against Boise, Wyoming’s defense limited the high-powered Broncos to 140 yards below their season average and just 1-of-10 on third downs. Offensively, John Hoyland nailed a 54-yard field goal—the longest of his season—and Justin Stevenson recorded a career-high 82 receiving yards and a touchdown.

“We’ve lost four games by a combined 13 points,” head coach Jay Sawvel said after the Boise State game. “I’m proud of our players and how they’ve fought, but we have to find ways to finish games.”

Key Matchup: Wyoming Defense vs. Washington State Offense

The Cowboys’ defense has been a bright spot, especially on third downs, where they rank third nationally, holding opponents to just 27% conversion. They’ll face a stiff test against Washington State (8-3), whose dynamic sophomore quarterback John Mateer has amassed 2,957 passing yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for a program-record 14 scores.

Washington State also boasts a potent receiving threat in Kyle Williams, who has 967 yards and 12 touchdowns, and a balanced rushing attack led by freshman Wayshawn Parker. However, the Cougars’ defense has been vulnerable, allowing 29.3 points and 437.1 yards per game.

Cowboys to Watch

Justin Stevenson : The junior receiver has emerged as a playmaker late in the season, including a 63-yard catch that set up a field goal against Boise.

: The junior receiver has emerged as a playmaker late in the season, including a 63-yard catch that set up a field goal against Boise. Connor Shay : The senior linebacker leads the defense, tallying 18 tackles over the past two games.

: The senior linebacker leads the defense, tallying 18 tackles over the past two games. John Hoyland: The reliable kicker has made 12 of 16 field goals this season, including two of over 50 yards.

The Coaches’ Connection

Saturday’s game marks a reunion with several former Wyoming coaches on the Washington State sideline, including head coach Jake Dickert, who served as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator in 2019.

What’s at Stake

While Washington State is bowl-eligible and undefeated at home this season, Wyoming is playing for pride and momentum heading into the offseason. A victory would mark the Cowboys’ first win over a Power Five opponent since 2019 and provide a morale boost after a season of near-misses.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. MT at Martin Stadium. Fans can tune in on The CW or the Cowboy Sports Network to catch all the action.