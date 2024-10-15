Cowboys Hit the Road for Conference Clash with San Jose State

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys are set to travel for their first road game in Mountain West play this season, facing San Jose State on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. MT in CEFCU Stadium. This marks Wyoming’s first game away from home in nearly a month, as they aim to bounce back from a narrow loss against San Diego State last weekend.

TRN Media is broadcasting the game on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM in Sweetwater County where Keith Kelley will handle play-by-play duties, Kevin McKinney provides color commentary, and Erick Pauley reports from the sidelines. In Sublette County, you can listen on KFZE 104.3 FM.

Wyoming’s defense has been its backbone throughout the season, with defensive end Sabastian Harsh leading the charge. Harsh recorded a career-high four tackles for loss against San Diego State, tying a school record and ranking second nationally for most TFLs in a game this season. His ability to disrupt opposing offenses will be key as Wyoming faces San Jose State’s dual-threat quarterbacks.

Offensively, Wyoming is showing signs of improvement. Quarterback Evan Svoboda, who passed for 191 yards last week, will look to build on that performance, aided by a strong rushing attack. Svoboda’s 51-yard rushing touchdown against SDSU was the longest run of the season for the Cowboys, while Sam Scott continues to be a reliable force on the ground, racking up 94 rushing yards last week.

Wide receiver Jaylen Sargent had a breakout game, recording his first career touchdown on a 70-yard reception. Sargent’s performance, coupled with tight end John Michael Gyllenborg’s steady contributions, gives Wyoming’s offense more firepower heading into this crucial matchup.

San Jose State (4-2 overall, 2-1 Mountain West) comes into the game looking to defend their undefeated home record. The Spartans rely heavily on their standout wide receiver, Nick Nash, a former quarterback, who leads the conference with 62 receptions for 806 yards and 10 touchdowns. Wyoming’s defense, particularly its veteran-laden defensive line, will be tasked with containing Nash and pressuring San Jose State’s quarterbacks, Emmett Brown and Walker Eget.

Linebacker Shae Suiaunoa, who has been a tackling machine for the Cowboys, may miss significant time due to an injury sustained in last week’s game, putting additional pressure on Wyoming’s young defensive line to step up in his absence.

Despite holding a narrow edge in the all-time series (7-6), Wyoming has dropped the last two meetings with the Spartans. Their last win in San Jose came in 1996, and the Cowboys will be eager to end the losing streak and return to the win column in conference play.