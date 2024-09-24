Cowboys Host Air Force for Homecoming and Mountain West Opener

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys are set to kick off Mountain West Conference play this Saturday, hosting Air Force at 6 p.m. inside War Memorial Stadium for their Homecoming game. The Cowboys, aiming for their first win of the season, are looking to build on past success in conference openers, having won 7 of their last 11. Wyoming holds a 13-12 record overall in MW openers, and is 9-6 when opening at home.

You can listen to the game with TRN Media on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM in Sweetwater County. In Sublette County, you can listen on KFZE 104.3 FM.

This week’s matchup marks Wyoming’s 99th Homecoming game and their 74th at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys have a 44-27-2 record in Homecoming games played in Laramie. Last season, they secured a 35-26 victory over New Mexico on Homecoming.

The Cowboys have been hit hard by injuries early in the season, with 12 players sidelined who have started games in their careers, including key contributors like running backs Daiwaiian McNeely and Harrison Waylee, and safeties Wyett Ekeler and Isaac White. Despite these challenges, several Cowboys have stepped up.

Wide receiver Tyler King continues to impress, ranking third in the nation with an average of 36.7 yards per kick return. King tied a school record last week with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against North Texas, the first for Wyoming since 2021.

Running back Sam Scott has emerged as a versatile weapon for the Cowboys, leading the team in both rushing and receiving last week. He had 39 yards on the ground and a career-high 52 receiving yards, including a 41-yard touchdown reception.

On defense, linebacker Shae Suiaunoa remains a cornerstone for Wyoming, surpassing 200 career tackles in last week’s game. He and fellow linebacker Connor Shay, who posted a career-high eight tackles last week, anchor a defense that will look to slow down Air Force’s option offense.

The Cowboys will be tasked with stopping an Air Force team that enters the game at 1-2 overall. The Falcons have struggled offensively, averaging just 10.3 points per game, but they remain strong on defense, allowing only 18.0 points per game. Wyoming has had recent success against the Falcons at home, winning the last four meetings in Laramie, with Air Force’s last win at War Memorial Stadium coming in 2012.

The contest will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, with Rich Waltz, Robert Turbin, and Amanda Guerra calling the action. Wyoming will look to secure a much-needed victory as they head into the heart of their Mountain West schedule.