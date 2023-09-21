Cowboys Host Appalachian State on Saturday in Non-Conference Finale

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowboys, with an overall record of 2-1, will be returning to War Memorial Stadium on Saturday to host Appalachian State. The kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m., marking the third meeting between the two teams. The most recent encounter dating back to the 2015 season.

Saturday’s contest is Energy Day inside War Memorial Stadium.

The event can be viewed on CBS Sports Network and listened to via the Cowboy Sports Network, including KUGR on 104.9 FM or 1490 AM. Keith Kelley will provide the play-by-play commentary, with Kevin McKinney providing color commentary, and Erick Pauley reporting from the sidelines.

Wyoming Enjoys Great Success in Non-Conference Home Games During the Craig Bohl Era

In the tenure of head coach Craig Bohl spanning ten seasons, the Wyoming Cowboys have been success in home games against non-conference opponents. Over this period, the Cowboys have participated in 19 non-conference home games, including two in the current season. Among these 19 contests, Wyoming won 15, resulting in an win percentage of 78.9%.

Notable victories within these 15 home wins include Missouri, a member of the Southeastern Conference (SEC), in 2019, as well as a victory over Texas Tech earlier this year.

During the span of the last ten years under Bohl’s leadership, the Cowboys’ four non-conference home losses were against the following opponents: Oregon in 2017, Washington State in 2018, and North Dakota and Eastern Michigan in 2015.

Cowboys Look to Build on Nine-Game Home Winning Streak in Non-Conference Home Games

The University of Wyoming’s football team aims to further its streak of victories in non-conference home games. The Cowboys enter this game with a remarkable record of nine consecutive wins in non-conference home matchups.

The most recent Wyoming defeat in a home game against a non-conference opponent occurred on September 1, 2018, when Washington State University emerged victorious at War Memorial Stadium.

Wyoming’s Current Non-Conference Home-Game Winning Streak

Sept. 1, 2018 L 19-41 Washington State

Sept. 15, 2018 W 17-14 Wofford

Aug. 31, 2019 W 37-31 Missouri

Sept. 14, 2019 W 21-16 Idaho

(2020 No Non-Conference games due to COVID-shortened season)

Sept. 4, 2021 W 19-16 Montana State

Sept. 18, 2021 W 45-12 Ball State

Sept. 3, 2022 W 40-37 (2ot) Tulsa

Sept. 10, 2022 W 33-10 Northern Colorado

Sept. 2, 2023 W 35-33 (2ot) No. 24 Texas Tech

Sept. 9, 2023 W 31-17 Portland State

Wyoming-Appalachian State Series History

Wyoming and Appalachian State will be playing each other for only the third time in the two schools’ histories. The home team has won each of the previous two meetings. Wyoming won in Laramie in 2004 and App State won in 2015 in Boone, N.C.

About Today’s Match-up Wyoming vs. Appalachian State

Wyoming’s early success this season has followed a formula that the Cowboys have became known for. The formula includes playing intelligently, limiting errors and making big plays in opportune situations. The Cowboys rank No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 4 in the

nation out of 130 FBS programs in fewest penalty yards per game (23.00) and rank No. 1 in the MW and No. 7 in the nation in fewest penalties per game (3.00).

The Pokes are No. 3 in the conference and No. 13 in the FBS in time of possession, possessing the ball for an average 33.30 per game. Wyoming’s defense has also been among the most disruptive in the country, ranking No. 3 in the league and No. 38 in the country in quarterback sacks (2.67 per game).

The Cowboy offense line is as strong at preventing quarterback sacks as the UW defense is at making them. Wyoming’s offense is ranked No. 3 in the Mountain West and No. 41 nationally in fewest sacks allowed (1.33 per game).

Appalachian State’s offense is one of the top ranked in the nation entering today’s game. The Mountaineers are averaging 40.7 points per game through three games to rank No. 17 among all Football Bowl Subdivision teams. App State is also ranked No. 38 nationally in total offense, averaging 451 total yards per game. The Mountaineers average 196.7 rushing yards per game to rank No. 31 in the country and average 254.3 passing yards per game.