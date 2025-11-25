Cowboys Host Denver on Wednesday in First Meeting Since 2021

LARAMIE — Wyoming hosts Denver on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. inside the Arena-Auditorium, marking the programs’ first meeting since 2021 and continuing a series that spans more than a century.

Fans can watch or listen to the game and follow live statistics on GoWyo.com. The matchup will air on the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, with Keith Kelley on play-by-play and Kevin McKinney providing analysis.

Wyoming enters the matchup at 5-1 after a 75-67 win over Norfolk State on Sunday. The Cowboys are 10-0 in nonconference home games under head coach Sundance Wicks and are averaging 84.7 points per game while allowing 70.5. Wyoming is holding opponents to 39.8% from the field, which ranks second in the Mountain West, while shooting 46% and averaging nine made 3-pointers per game. The Cowboys lead the conference with 43.8 rebounds per contest.

Denver is 2-3 and faces top-five Arizona on Monday. The Pioneers own wins over Montana State and Colorado State and average 76 points while allowing 81.2. Denver shoots 47.1% from the field and 40% from three but allows opponents to shoot 49%.

Wyoming features four players averaging double figures: Leland Walker (12 points, 4.5 rebounds, team-high 26 assists), Damarion Dennis (11.2 points, 53.5% shooting), Khaden Bennett (10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds) and Nasir (Naz) Meyer (10.2 points off the bench).

Denver is led by Carson Johnson at 18.6 points per game and a team-high 16 assists. Jeremiah Burke adds 17 points and 4.6 rebounds and has a team-high 13 three-pointers, while Logan Kinsey averages 13.8 points.

The programs meet for the 160th time, with Wyoming holding a 107-52 advantage overall and a 66-16 edge in Laramie. The Cowboys won the last meeting, 77-64, on Dec. 2, 2021.

Wyoming travels to Texas Tech on Sunday for a 1 p.m. MT matchup on ESPN+.