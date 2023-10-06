Cowboys Host Fresno State in Mountain West Contest

LARAMIE – The national spotlight is on Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium as the Mountain West Conference hosts a prime-time showdown between the Wyoming Cowboys and the Fresno State Bulldogs, televised live on FOX Sports at 6 p.m. You can also listen to the game on KUGR radio on 104.9 FM and 1490 AM.

The Wyoming Cowboys enter with a 4-1 overall record and have a 1-0 start in the Mountain West Conference, while the Fresno State Bulldogs are undefeated at 5-0 overall, with a matching 1-0 conference record.

Both teams have made headlines this season with impressive victories. Wyoming kicked off the season with a thrilling double-overtime win against then No. 24-ranked Texas Tech. They continued their run with victories over Portland State, Appalachian State, and Mountain West rival New Mexico, with their only loss coming on the road against fourth-ranked Texas.

Fresno State’s journey began with a win against Purdue from the Big Ten Conference, followed by a double-overtime victory against Eastern Washington, a dominant shutout against Arizona State, a commanding win over Kent State, and a victory over Nevada.

In the latest national rankings, Fresno State holds the No. 24 spot in both the Associated Press Media Poll and the AFCA Coaches’ Poll, while Wyoming is gaining recognition, receiving votes in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll.

Wyoming has been dominant at home this season, winning all four of their home games, and they aim to extend that streak. Fresno State carries an impressive 14-game winning streak across all game types, making them the second-longest current streak in FBS.

Both teams have demonstrated resilience in close games this season, with two of their five games decided by a touchdown or less. In these nail-biters, both teams emerged victorious, showcasing their determination under pressure.

Easton Gibbs, Wyoming’s middle linebacker, is closing in on the school’s top 15 in career tackles, needing just seven more tackles to secure his place among the school’s all-time greats.

The matchup features two of the winningest active FBS coaches, with Wyoming’s Craig Bohl ranking 12th and Fresno State’s Jeff Tedford ranking 20th.

Running back Harrison Waylee continues to shine, rushing for 191 yards in a career-high performance against New Mexico. He has surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark in three consecutive games, a feat not seen since 2019.

Safety Wyett Ekeler recorded his first career sacks in a standout performance against New Mexico, earning him the title of Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week.

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl is set to coach his 250th career game.

The stage is set for a historic clash as the Wyoming Cowboys and Fresno State Bulldogs prepare to dazzle fans under the bright lights of War Memorial Stadium. Don’t miss this thrilling encounter between two college football powerhouses. Football enthusiasts from across the nation are eagerly anticipating this showdown, where the stakes have never been higher. Witness history in the making as these teams battle it out on the gridiron.