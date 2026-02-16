Cowboys Host Fresno State Tuesday Night in Laramie

LARAMIE — Wyoming returns home Tuesday night to host Fresno State in a 6:30 p.m. matchup inside the Arena-Auditorium. The contest marks the 44th all-time meeting between the programs. Fresno State won the first meeting this season, 63-60, on Jan. 17.

The game will be broadcast on the Cowboy Sports Network with Keith Kelley on the call and Kevin McKinney on color. In Sweewater County, you can listen to the game on KUGR 104.9 FM.

Wyoming enters at 13-12 overall and 4-10 in Mountain West play after a road loss at Colorado State on Saturday. The Cowboys average 77.4 points per game this season and allow 73.2 per night. In conference play, Wyoming is averaging 69.3 points per game. The Cowboys rank third in the Mountain West with 36 rebounds per game and lead the conference with just over 12 offensive rebounds per contest. Wyoming is making 8.2 3-pointers per game and shooting 33 percent from beyond the arc.

Fresno State comes in at 12-13 overall and 6-8 in conference play after defeating Air Force 93-63 on Saturday. The Bulldogs average 73.7 points per game and allow 71.8. Fresno State is shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from 3-point range, while holding opponents to 43.7 percent shooting overall and 28.9 percent from behind the arc. The Bulldogs average 35 rebounds and 7.2 steals per game.

Leland Walker leads Wyoming in scoring at 14.8 points per game and adds a team-high 3.6 assists per contest. Nasir (Naz) Meyer averages 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, while Khaden Bennett is scoring 10.1 points per night and leads the team with five rebounds per game. Bennett has scored in double figures in four straight games. Damarion Dennis is also averaging 10.1 points per game and is shooting 51.5 percent from the field.

Jake Heidbreder leads Fresno State at 17.5 points per game and has made 56 3-pointers this season, though he missed the Bulldogs’ last contest. DeShawn Gory averages 12.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Wilson Jacques leads the team with 8.5 rebounds per contest, and Zaon Collins is averaging 12 points and 4.6 assists per game.

Wyoming trails the all-time series 18-25 but is 13-6 against Fresno State in Laramie. Following Tuesday’s game, the Cowboys will hit the road to face Grand Canyon on Saturday at 6 p.m. on the Mountain West Network.