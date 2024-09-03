Cowboys Host Idaho in Home Opener at New Look War Memorial Stadium

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys (0-1) will open the home portion of their 2024 schedule on Saturday, hosting Idaho (0-1) at War Memorial Stadium at 1:30 p.m. The game marks the 400th contest at War Memorial Stadium, and fans are encouraged to wear gold to “Gold Out” the stadium.

The game will be televised on truTV and streamed on MAX. Ari Wolfe will handle play-by-play duties, with Darius Walker providing analysis. truTV will also air a 30-minute pregame and postgame show.

It will also be available on the 26 stations of the Cowboy Sports Network with Keith Kelley handling play-by-play, Kevin McKinney providing color commentary, and TRN Media’s Erick Pauley reporting from the sidelines.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

You can listen to the game with TRN Media on the radio in Sweetwater County and Sublette County. You can catch the game in Sweetwater County on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. In Sublette County, you can listen on KFZE 104.3.

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

The Cowboys have a strong record in non-conference home openers, winning 82% of those games with a 52-11-1 record. They have won four straight non-conference home openers and five straight home openers overall. Last season, Wyoming defeated Texas Tech in overtime.

Recent Wins in Non-Conference Home Openers

Texas Tech (Sept. 2, 2023): W, 35-33 OT

(Sept. 2, 2023): W, 35-33 OT Tulsa (Sept. 3, 2022): W, 40-37 2OT

(Sept. 3, 2022): W, 40-37 2OT Montana State (Sept. 4, 2021): W, 19-16

(Sept. 4, 2021): W, 19-16 Mizzou (Aug. 31, 2019): W, 37-31

War Memorial Stadium will have a new look on Saturday. Renovations to the west side of the stadium are progressing on schedule. When completed, fans will experience improved seating, wider rows, enhanced concessions, restrooms, and lighting. The press box/media area is also being renovated.

Wyoming has played eight of the current 12 football-playing members of the Big Sky Conference, compiling a 63-14-3 record. The Cowboys are 7-1 all-time against Idaho.

Senior kicker John Hoyland has been named to the 2024 Lou Groza Award Preseason Watch List for the third consecutive season. He is one field goal away from tying the school record of 59 career field goals, held by Cooper Rothe.

Last week, defensive end Tyce Westland had a strong start to the season with three tackles and his first career solo sack in the opener against Arizona State. Junior defensive end Braden Siders recorded his first sack of the season against Arizona State, bringing his career total to 11 sacks.

Safeties Wyett Ekeler and Isaac White led the team with nine tackles each in the season opener. The duo has combined for 331 career tackles. Linebacker Connor Shay, in his first career start, recorded a career-high eight tackles against Arizona State. Defensive linemen Jayden Williams and Jaden Williams each recorded a career-high four tackles against Arizona State. Jayden Williams also notched his first tackle for loss.

On the offensive end true freshman Chris Durr Jr. led the team with three catches and scored his first career touchdown against Arizona State. Tight end Nick Miles, stepping in for John Michael Gyllenborg, recorded a career-high two receptions against Arizona State.

On special teams, graduate transfer punter Jack Culbreath averaged 47 yards on eight punts in his debut for the Cowboys, ranking seventh in the nation and leading the Mountain West Conference.

About the Vandals

Idaho, ranked No. 7 in the preseason FCS poll, nearly upset No. 3 Oregon in a 24-14 loss last Saturday. The Vandals were picked to finish third in the Big Sky Conference after reaching the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs last season. Wyoming leads the all-time series 7-1 but has faced stiff competition from Idaho in past matchups.