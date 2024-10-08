Cowboys Host San Diego State for First Time Since 2016

LARAMIE — After a bye week, the Wyoming Cowboys are back in action, hosting the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m., and the game marks the first time the teams have met in Laramie since 2016. Wyoming will celebrate Energy Day during the game, which will air on CBS Sports Network.

In Sweetwater County, you can listen to the game with TRN Media on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. In Sublette County, you can listen on KFZE 104.3 FM.

The Cowboys (1-3 overall, 1-0 Mountain West) return to their home field following a crucial 31-19 victory over Air Force, their first win of the season. In that game, Wyoming’s offense put up a season-high 361 total yards, including 188 yards through the air and 173 on the ground, showing a balanced attack led by quarterback Evan Svoboda. Svoboda recorded a career-high 165 passing yards while completing 71 percent of his passes and added 70 rushing yards with two touchdowns on the ground. Running back Sam Scott also contributed a career-high 97 rushing yards and his first touchdown of the season.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Wyoming’s defense was equally impressive, holding Air Force to just 103 yards in the second half. Linebacker Shae Suiaunoa was a standout, posting a career-high 13 tackles, including three tackles for loss. Suiaunoa leads the Cowboys with 40 tackles this season, anchoring a defense that will need to be sharp against San Diego State’s versatile offense.

The Aztecs (2-3, 1-0 Mountain West) enter the game after a 27-24 win over Hawaii. Running back Marquez Cooper, who ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns against Hawaii, will be a key player to watch. Cooper has three 100-yard rushing games this season and 20 in his career. Freshman quarterback Danny O’Neil has also been steady for San Diego State, completing 62.8% of his passes with five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Defensively, SDSU has been anchored by Trey White, who has recorded three sacks in each of the last two games. His pass-rushing prowess will be a challenge for Wyoming’s offensive line, which has dealt with injuries but showed resilience in their win over Air Force.

Saturday’s game will be the 39th meeting between Wyoming and San Diego State, with the all-time series tied at 19-19. The last time these teams met in Laramie was in 2016, when the Cowboys secured a dramatic 34-33 victory in the regular season, only to fall to the Aztecs in the Mountain West Championship game later that year.

With SDSU set to join the Pac-12 before the 2026 season, this may be one of the final matchups between the two programs in Laramie for the foreseeable future.