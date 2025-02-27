Cowboys Host San Diego State in Home Finale, Cowgirls Face Colorado State in Border War Rematch

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls are set for pivotal matchups this weekend, with the Cowboys hosting San Diego State in their home finale while the Cowgirls will travel to face Colorado State in a Border War rematch. Both teams enter their respective contests riding different waves of momentum, with the Cowboys looking to rebound from a road loss and the Cowgirls carrying confidence from a dominant defensive performance against New Mexico.

The Cowboys (12-17, 5-13 MW) will honor seven seniors before their game against San Diego State on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network with Carter Blackburn and Pete Gillen calling the action. A special halftime show featuring Jessica Haas, known as the fastest speed painter in the entertainment industry, will be part of the festivities. Fans can purchase tickets at GoWyo.com/tickets or by visiting the UW Athletics Ticket Office.

Wyoming is coming off a road loss to Nevada but remains competitive behind standout performances from Obi Agbim, who leads the team with 17.7 points per game and is shooting a conference-best 46.4 percent from three-point range. Jordan Nesbitt has been a force on the boards, averaging seven rebounds per game and recording eight double-doubles this season. The Cowboys will face a tough challenge against San Diego State (19-7, 12-5 MW), which is fighting for an NCAA Tournament spot and boasts the nation’s top-ranked defense in field goal percentage allowed (37.1 percent). Nick Boyd leads the Aztecs with 13 points per game and 103 assists on the season.

The Cowboys and Aztecs will meet for the 95th time, with San Diego State holding a 51-43 advantage in the all-time series. However, Wyoming has historically performed well at home against the Aztecs, posting a 27-13 record in Laramie. Following this matchup, Wyoming will conclude its regular season on Tuesday at Fresno State.

Meanwhile, the Cowgirls (19-8, 12-4 MW) are riding high after a suffocating defensive display in their 59-40 victory over New Mexico on Wednesday. Wyoming held the Lobos to their lowest scoring output since early last season, limiting them to just 32 percent shooting from the field and forcing 16 turnovers. “We worked on defense for two days straight this week in practice… Credit to our players, because I thought we executed it perfectly,” said head coach Heather Ezell.

Allyson Fertig led all scorers with 15 points and narrowly missed a double-double, while Malene Pedersen and McKinley Dickerson added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Tess Barnes made a significant impact on both ends of the floor, contributing eight points, six rebounds, four assists, and exceptional defense against New Mexico’s Viane Cumber, who was held to just eight points on 3-of-15 shooting.

The Cowgirls now turn their attention to Saturday’s Border War rematch against Colorado State at Moby Arena, with tip-off set for 6 p.m.