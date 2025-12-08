Cowboys Host South Dakota on Tuesday Night

Nov 8, 2025; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Gavin Gores (11) against the Cal State Fullerton Titans at Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys beat the Titans 92-82. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

LARAMIE — Wyoming returns to the Arena-Auditorium on Tuesday to host South Dakota in a 6:30 p.m. tipoff, marking the Cowboys’ final nonconference home game of the season.

Wyoming is unbeaten at home this season and carries a 7–2 overall record after a 93–80 comeback win over Dartmouth on Saturday. The Cowboys are averaging 86 points per game, leading the Mountain West, and are shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Opponents are shooting 41.2 percent overall and 26.6 percent from 3-point range, a mark that ranks second in the conference and 15th nationally. Wyoming leads the Mountain West in rebounding at 41.6 boards per game, which ranks 36th in the nation.

South Dakota enters the game with a 5–5 record following an 89–87 overtime loss at Northern Colorado on Saturday. The Coyotes average 83.6 points per game and allow 80.2. They are shooting 45.2 percent from the field while opponents shoot 48.9 percent. South Dakota averages 38.1 rebounds per game and holds a plus-47 rebounding margin on the season.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Wyoming is led by Leland Walker, who averages 14.9 points per game while adding 4.2 rebounds and four assists per contest. Khaden Bennett is scoring 10.9 points per game, leads the team with 5.2 rebounds and has a team-high 17 steals. Nasir (Naz) Meyer averages 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds.

South Dakota’s top scorer is Isaac Bruns at 19.5 points per game, along with 4.7 rebounds. Jordan Crawford averages 12.1 points and leads the team in made 3-pointers, while Cameron Fens adds 10.7 points and a team-best six rebounds per game. Uzziah Buntyn contributes 10.1 points per game and leads the Coyotes with 3.1 assists.

Wyoming leads the all-time series 8–3 in matchups dating back to 1960. Tuesday’s game will be the first meeting in Laramie since 2013. South Dakota won last season’s matchup at home, 82–81.

The game will be broadcast on the Cowboy Sports Network radio affiliates with Keith Kelley and Kevin McKinney on the call, with live stats available through GoWyo.com.

Wyoming will return to action next Monday with a neutral-site game against South Dakota State at the Sioux Falls Pentagon, scheduled for a 6 p.m. MT tip on Midco+.