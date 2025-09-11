Cowboys Look to Stay Unbeaten as No. 20 Utah Visits Laramie

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys will put their unbeaten start on the line Saturday night when they host No. 20 Utah in a renewal of a longtime rivalry at War Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

You can listen to the game in Sweetwater County on KUGR 104.9 FM or 1490 AM.

The matchup marks the 84th meeting between the two programs but the first since 2010. Utah holds the edge in the series, though Wyoming’s last win came in 2006, a 31-15 victory in Laramie.

The Cowboys (2-0) enter the contest with one of the nation’s stingiest defenses. They have surrendered just seven points through two games, the fewest for the program since the 1966 season. Wyoming has also held six straight opponents under 200 passing yards, the longest active streak in the FBS. Against Northern Iowa last week, the Cowboys allowed only 170 total yards in a 30-7 win.

Wyoming has been strong against the run as well, holding both of its opponents under 100 rushing yards and ranking No. 17 nationally in rushing defense. Senior nose tackle Ben Florentine has been a key presence up front, recording sacks in three straight games dating back to last season. Cornerback Tyrese Boss has added steady production in the secondary, ranking second on the team in tackles and tied for the lead in pass breakups.

Offensively, the Cowboys found balance last week behind a trio of running backs. Terron Kellman led the way with a career-best 87 yards, Samuel “Tote” Harris added 61 yards and a touchdown, and Sam Scott chipped in 58 yards with a score. Tight end John Michael Gyllenborg also stood out, matching his career high with five catches for 65 yards.

Utah (2-0) brings a high-powered offense to Laramie after a 63-9 rout of Cal Poly. The Utes opened the year with a 43-10 win at UCLA and have scored at least 40 points in back-to-back games for the first time since 2022. Quarterback Devon Dampier, a transfer from New Mexico, has completed nearly 80 percent of his passes for 398 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He is also a threat on the ground, tied with running back Wayshawn Parker as the team’s leading rusher.

Utah’s defense has been opportunistic, holding Cal Poly without an offensive touchdown while notching nine tackles for loss and two interceptions. Safety Jackson Bennee returned one for a touchdown, extending the Utes’ FBS record streak to 22 consecutive seasons with a pick-six.

Saturday’s contest will be Utah’s 41st trip to Laramie. Wyoming will look to protect its home field in the series’ long-awaited return and push its record to 3-0 for the first time since 2019.