Cowboys Meet Saint Louis in Opening Round of Myrtle Beach Invitational￼

SOUTH CAROLINA – The Wyoming Cowboys head to the East Coast for the opening round contest of the Myrtle Beach Invitational facing Saint Louis of the Atlantic-10 Conference. It is the first meeting between the two schools since 1954.

Here’s a look at some of the game details and team stats below.

Game Details

Date and Time: Thursday at Noon

Thursday at Noon Location: HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina

HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina Broadcast: Televised on ESPN2 and live on radio over the Cowboy Sports Network on KUGR at 104.9 FM and 1490 AM in Sweetwater County. In Sublette County, you can listen on KFZE on 104.3 FM

Televised on ESPN2 and live on radio over the Cowboy Sports Network on KUGR at 104.9 FM and 1490 AM in Sweetwater County. In Sublette County, you can listen on KFZE on 104.3 FM Potential Next Opponent: Wyoming will face either Vermont or College of Charleston on Friday.

Team Stats

Wyoming comes into the game with a 2-0 record, having defeated Cal Poly 80-66.

The Cowboys are scoring an impressive 92 points per game and allowing 61 per contest.

They have a high shooting percentage of 57.5% from the field, ranking in the top five nationally, and 48.8% from behind the arc, ranking seventh.

Wyoming is also excelling in sharing the ball with 18.5 assists per game and leading the conference in defending the rim with 6.5 blocks per contest.

Saint Louis enters the game with a 3-0 record, including a win over Illinois State (80-71).

They are scoring 85.7 points per game while allowing 66.7 points.

Saint Louis has a solid shooting percentage of 46.2% from the field and is holding opponents to 37.7%.

They have low turnovers, averaging only 9.3 per game.

Key Players

Wyoming’s leading scorers are Sam Griffin and Akuel Kot, both averaging 18.5 points per game.

Griffin is also contributing 3.5 assists per game, shooting well from the field and behind the arc.

Cam Manyawu was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week, averaging a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Oleg Kojenets adds 10 points per game and is a defensive force with four blocks per game.

Saint Louis is led by Terrence Hargrove Jr, averaging 16 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Sincere Parker adds 15.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Gibson Jimerson contributes 15 points per game with an impressive 43.5% shooting from behind the arc.

Series History

The Cowboys and Saint Louis have a limited history, with Wyoming holding a 1-1 record against them.

Both teams have won contests in their home arenas, and this matchup marks their first meeting since December 18, 1954.

Up Next